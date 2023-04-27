Since he became general manager of the Bills, Brandon Beane has made 32 trades that involve draft picks. That includes four made during the NFL draft last year.

Here is the rundown of his deals:

July 26, 2017: Traded quarterback Cardale Jones to the then-San Diego Chargers in exchange for a 2018 conditional seventh-round pick (later traded to the Carolina Panthers).

Aug. 11, 2017: Acquired CB E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick (later traded to Tampa Bay Buccaneers) from the Los Angeles Rams for WR Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick.

Aug. 11, 2017: Acquired WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 96, used to select Harrison Phillips) for CB Ronald Darby.

Aug. 28, 2017: Acquired a 2019 fourth-round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs for LB Reggie Ragland.

Sept. 2, 2017: Acquired WR Kealin Clay and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers for CB Kevon Seymour.

Oct. 17, 2017: Acquired a 2018 conditional sixth-round draft pick that became a fifth-round pick (No. 166, used to select Wyatt Teller) from the Jacksonville Jaguars for DT Marcell Dareus.

Oct. 31, 2017: Acquired WR Kelvin Benjamin from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the Bills’ 2018 third-round pick and seventh-round pick that originally belonged to the Chargers.

March 14, 2018: Traded QB Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for 2018 third-round draft choice (later traded to the Baltimore Ravens and then Oakland Raiders).

March 14, 2018: Traded T Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals, a 2018 first-round pick (later traded to Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and a 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 187, used to select Ray-Ray McCloud) in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick and a 2018 fifth-round pick.

April 24, 2018: Traded a 2018 first-round pick (No. 12, obtained from the Bengals), and two second-round picks (No. 53; and No. 56, obtained from the Rams) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a first-round pick (No. 7, used to select QB Josh Allen) and a seventh-round pick (No. 255, used to select WR Austin Proehl).

April 24, 2018: Traded a first-round pick (No. 22, obtained from Chiefs) and a third-round pick (No. 65, obtained from Browns) to Ravens for a first-round pick (No. 16, used to select LB Tremaine Edmunds) and a fifth-round pick (No. 154, used to select DB Siran Neal).

Aug. 5, 2018: Traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for WR Corey Coleman.

Sept. 1, 2018: Traded QB AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick that Oakland acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sept. 25, 2018: Traded T Marshall Newhouse to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 conditional seventh-round draft pick. Terms have not been disclosed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

April 26, 2019: Traded a second-round pick (No. 40) and a fifth-round pick (No. 158) to the Oakland Raiders for a second-round pick (No. 38, used to select OL Cody Ford).

April 26, 2019: Traded two fourth-round picks (Nos. 112 and 131) to the Washington Redskins for a third-round pick (No. 96, used to select TE Dawson Knox).

Aug. 29, 2019: Traded OL Wyatt Teller and a seventh-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick (used later in the Stefon Diggs trade) and a sixth-round pick (No. 188, used to select K Tyler Bass).

Aug. 30, 2019: Traded OL Russell Bodine to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick.

Oct. 8, 2019: Traded WR Zay Jones to the Oakland Raiders for a 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 161, used to select OT Tommy Doyle.

March 20, 2020: Traded a first-round pick, fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for WR Stefon Diggs and a seventh-round pick (No. 239, used to select DB Dane Jackson).

March 16, 2021: Traded TE Lee Smith to Atlanta for a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 231, used to select LB Baylon Spector).

May 1, 2021: Traded a fifth-round pick to Houston for two sixth-round picks (No. 203, used to select WR Marquez Stevenson and No. 213, used to select S Damar Hamilin).

Aug. 30, 2021: Traded DE Darryl Johnson to Carolina for a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 185, used to select DB Christian Benford).

March 19, 2022: Traded a 2022 seventh-round pick to Cleveland for QB Case Keenum.

April 26, 2022: Traded a 2022 first-round pick (No. 25) and a fourth-round pick (No. 130) to Baltimore for a 2022 first-round pick (No. 23, used to select CB Kaiir Elam).

April 27, 2022: Traded a 2022 second-round pick (No. 57) to Tampa Bay for a 2022 second-round pick (No. 60 overall, flipped to Cincinnati) and a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 180, used to select P Matt Araiza).

April 27, 2022: Traded a 2022 second-round pick (No. 60) to Cincinnati for a 2022 second-round pick (No. 63, used to select RB James Cook) and a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 209, used to select OT Luke Tenuta).

April 28, 2022: Traded a 2022 fifth-round pick (No. 168) and a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 203) to Chicago for a 2022 fifth-round pick (No. 148, used to select WR Khalil Shakir).

Aug. 22, 2022: Traded G Cody Ford to Arizona for a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 137).

Nov. 1, 2022: Traded RB Zach Moss and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 162) to Indianapolis for RB Nyheim Hines.

Nov. 1, 2022: Traded a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 245) to Atlanta for S Dean Marlowe.

April 27, 2023: Traded a first-round pick (No. 27, used to select OT Anton Harrison) and a fourth-round pick (No. 130) to Jacksonville for a first-round pick (No. 25, used to select TE Dalton Kincaid).