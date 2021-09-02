Bills GM Brandon Beane goes heavy on defensive line

In going through the process of getting to the initial 53-man roster, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane kept coming back to one group. His aim was to keep the best players regardless of position, insofar as that is doable. So they stayed heavy on the line.

The Buffalo Bills kept 11 defensive linemen: six defensive ends and five defensive tackles. Beane believes doing so will bolster this defense, even if it sheds a few spots elsewhere on the team.

In analyzing the way the roster was formed, Beane brought up the D-line again and again Wednesday. He did so first when talking about tight end Jacob Hollister, one of the more surprising cuts.

“It was really a numbers thing. If we had kept another one, he's probably on the roster,” Beane said on Hollister. “It was just, we went heavy on D-(line), and unfortunately when you go heavy somewhere you got to cut somewhere else. So we wish Jacob the best.”

It came up later when delving into the Darryl Johnson trade, which sent the defensive end to the Panthers Monday for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Beane spoke highly of Johnson, repeating that he would have loved to have kept him, particularly given his impact on special teams. But the Bills couldn’t balloon to 12 at defensive line.