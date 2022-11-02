Bills GM Brandon Beane addresses trades, Zack Moss, Tre'Davious White's recovery, OBJ

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane spoke to reporters Wednesday on the day after the trading deadline. The Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts for running back Zack Moss and a conditional draft pick. Safety Dean Marlowe rejoined the Bills, as he was acquired for a seventh-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons.

“If you would have called me at 1 o’clock yesterday, neither one of those moves were close. … If neither happened, I could have sat up here and say we believe in who we’ve got and we do, but I’m always going to look. If it makes sense for the Buffalo Bills today and long term, we’re going to try to make it happen.

“Of the two guys we got, we looked at 100 other guys. We dug deep into 10 safeties alone. These were the two that made sense.”

Beane reiterated, "We do want to win ths year. We want to do everything we can."

Beane said he spoke with the Colts on Monday night about Hines, but talks resumed around 3 p.m., in the final hour before the deadline. Beane said he was aware that Hines was looking for a fresh start.

On Hines: "We checked in on him during the Covid offseason and again last offseason before we tried to sign (J.D.) McKissic. He’s a guy we liked through the draft process. We saw him up close a few times. He made some big plays in the playoff games against us. He’s a weapon with the ball in his hands, kick returner, punt returner, plays receiver, he runs the jet sweeps, he runs the wildcat. ... When you can add a guy with his ability as a punt returner, we thought it made too much sense."

Beane noted Hines' addition should help rookie Khalil Shakir to focus more on offense, rather than trying to learn roles on special teams and offense.

On Moss: "None of this was a negative on Zack. Zack is a very good player. He’s going to have success in this league. … It’s hard to get Zack the role that he wants. This will give him an opportunity to showcase his skill set. Hopefully, this is a win for the Bills and hopefully a win for Zack and the Colts. ... The way our offense was built, those reps are limited. Zack is probably going to do better if you can get him 10-plus touches per game and get that lather going. We’ve got Devin, we’ve got Cook, we've got Josh."

Hines has already passed his physical in Buffalo but is not allowed to practice until Moss passes his physical in Indianapolis.

As for reported interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Beane said, "OBJ is a heck of a talent. He might have been the MVP of that Super Bowl, if he doesn’t tear that ACL. If we think he can help this team, we’d be crazy not to at least look into it. There's a lot of factors, there’s financials, there’s roles, all sort of things would have to line up. Of course, a guy of his talent, of course, we would look at."

On Jordan Poyer's status with an elbow injury: "It's only Wednesday. He's day to day or something like that. He's still healing up. We’ll still how it goes."

On Tre'Davious White's recovery, Beane noted that he's never seen anyone work harder to rehab. Beane said he did not want to get into whether or not there'll be a pitch count for White when he plays. "He had no offseason, no training camp. So, he's good to go, but we're trying to ramp him up, get him ready to play football." Speaking after Beane, coach Sean McDermott said he wouldn't rule out White getting some snaps Sunday against the Jets.

On other deals for running backs: Beane confirmed that he spoke with Carolina about Christian McCaffery but said he never made an offer and knew the price was going to be steep. He also noted that he wouldn't be doing his job if he didn't look into any opportunities. On Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Beane said his scouts inquired, but never spoke with the Saints GM.

On Jamison Crowder, Beane said it's too early to know whether Crowder can return this season from a broken ankle. He said the thought offensive lineman Ike Boettger had a chance to return.