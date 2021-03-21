Bills get younger along the defensive line in News' second mock draft of 2021

One of Brandon Beane’s stated goals is to go into the NFL Draft with no obvious needs on his roster.
The Buffalo Bills’ general manager hasn’t always been able to do that. In 2018, it was obvious Beane needed a quarterback. In 2019, the retirement of Kyle Williams made defensive tackle a logical first-round target.
Last year, Beane traded away his first-round pick, but in so doing filled a big need by acquiring a stud No. 1 receiver – Stefon Diggs. This year, however, Beane appears to have achieved his goal.
The NFL has announced the full order for the 2021 NFL Draft, to be held in Cleveland on April 29-30 and May 1.
There is not an obvious position on the Bills’ roster that needs a drastic upgrade. That’s good news, because picking No. 30 overall makes it difficult to project who might be available. Retaining linebacker Matt Milano, offensive linemen Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano and cornerback Levi Wallace means the Bills can go in a number of directions at No. 30.
With the first wave of free agency finished, it’s time for The Buffalo News’ second projection of how the first round of the NFL Draft will play out next month, along with the Bills’ other two picks in the top 100:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson. There is no need to overthink this – Lawrence remains No. 1.
2. New York Jets. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU. There is some debate about what the Jets should do about Sam Darnold, but starting over seems like it would be best for all parties. The Jets should be able to get some draft capital in a trade, giving them a head start on rebuilding around Wilson.
3. Denver Broncos (projected trade with Miami). Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State. Drew Lock isn’t the answer at quarterback for the Broncos, so John Elway makes a big move up the draft board, trading the No. 9 pick in the first round, No. 40 in the second round and a 2022 first-round pick to move up.
4. Atlanta Falcons. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida. It’s rare for a tight end to go in the top five, but Pitts is thought to have rare talent. Atlanta’s new coach, Arthur Smith, is a former tight ends coach, so it’s a good fit.
5. Cincinnati Bengals. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech. The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow at all costs.
6. Philadelphia Eagles. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU. If the Eagles really are going with Jalen Hurts at quarterback, they owe it to him to give him some legitimate wide receivers. Chase has a chance to be that.
7. Detroit Lions. Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama. The Lions are likely to lose Kenny Golladay in free agency, and Smith would be an ideal replacement.
8. Houston Texans (projected trade with Carolina). Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State. It’s becoming increasingly apparent the Texans are going to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Panthers are expected to make a strong offer for Watson if that’s the case. The Texans need to go into a full rebuild, so drafting Watson’s replacement here makes sense.
9. Miami Dolphins (from Denver). Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama. It’s unlikely the Dolphins will bail on Tua Tagovailoa this soon – even if they should – so why not pair him with one of his former Alabama teammates? The Dolphins added Will Fuller V in free agency, but that shouldn’t prevent them from adding another receiver this early.
10. Dallas Cowboys. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama. The first defensive player off the board is the third member of the Crimson Tide to go in the top 10. Surtain is a big corner at 6-foot-2.
11. New England Patriots (projected trade with New York Giants). Mac Jones, QB, Alabama. Bill Belichick has been aggressive at the start of free agency, so why stop there? He trades up to get his quarterback, relying on his relationship with Alabama coach Nick Saban to have the best scouting report possible on Jones. Trading up to this spot gets the Patriots ahead of San Francisco, a potential quarterback landing spot.
12. San Francisco 49ers. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech. The 49ers likely are going to need a replacement for Richard Sherman, who is an unrestricted free agent. Farley is neck and neck with Surtain as the top available cornerback.
13. Los Angeles Chargers. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon. It would be a bit of a surprise if Sewell lasted this long, but Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco would be thrilled if he did. Protecting Justin Herbert, who looks like a stud, needs to be the top priority.
14. Minnesota Vikings. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern. Slater could move inside at the next level, which slides him down the draft board just a bit.
15. New York Giants (from New England). Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State. A wide receiver would make sense for the Giants, but the available talent doesn’t match with the draft spot here.
16. Arizona Cardinals. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, Southern California. Not the sexiest pick, but a Day One starter in front of Kyler Murray makes this a solid selection.
17. Las Vegas Raiders. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (Fla.). Rousseau is a bit of a project as a redshirt sophomore who sat out the 2020 season, but that’s never scared away the Raiders before.
18. Miami Dolphins. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU. Dolphins coach Brian Flores will like the versatility Moehrig brings to the secondary.
19. Washington Football Team. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa. Don’t rule out a trade up for a quarterback to pair with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Short of that, Collins can be a three-down linebacker early in his NFL career.
20. Chicago Bears. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina. The Bears are another team that might be interested in trading up for a quarterback. There must be all sorts of disappointment in the Windy City after failing to swing a trade for Russell Wilson and having to settle for Andy Dalton.
21. Indianapolis Colts. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida. T.Y. Hilton remains unsigned in free agency, but even if he returns, the Colts could use another weapon for new quarterback Carson Wentz.
22. Tennessee Titans. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (Fla.). Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned, so the Titans could use another option coming off the edge.
23. New York Jets (from Seattle). Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson. Drafting running backs in the first round is generally a bad idea, but the Jets need playmakers on offense, and that’s what Etienne is.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers. Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan. There is some debate as to whether Mayfield will play tackle or move inside to guard at the NFL level, but either way, he’d help the Steelers.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame. The Jaguars have needs up and down the roster, so going with the best player available here is the play.
26. Cleveland Browns. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington. The Browns have to replace Olivier Vernon, who had nine sacks last season opposite Myles Garrett.
27. Baltimore Ravens. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia. After losing Matthew Judon in free agency to the Patriots, the Ravens find a replacement.
28. New Orleans Saints. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern. He ran a reported 4.31-second 40-yard dash at Northwestern’s pro day. He allowed just one catch of 10-plus yards in 2020, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus.
29. Green Bay Packers. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky. Davis’ NFL comparison on his NFL.com draft profile is former Bills draft pick Kiko Alonso. Davis is a bit undersized, but had great production last season, including three interceptions – one of which he returned for a touchdown.
30. Buffalo Bills. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan. There is a decent chance that by the end of April, Paye’s stock will have risen in such a way that he won’t be available to the Bills unless they trade up. For now, though, Paye is an intriguing talent to add to the defense. Most scouting reports refer to him as being raw, but with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison on the roster, Paye has time to be groomed and ideal veterans to learn from. Pay close attention to Michigan’s pro day Friday – Paye is expected to put on a show. The 6-foot-4, 272-pounder was used somewhat out of position, according to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. He believes Paye should have been used off the edge more at Michigan. Should he come to the Bills, that figures to be what coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier would have in mind.
31. Kansas City Chiefs. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State. The Chiefs moved on from both Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher this offseason, so adding a tackle to replace one of them is a good idea.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington. The defending Super Bowl champions add even more depth to their ferocious defense.
Bills in Round 2
At No. 61, the Bills select Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State. Nothing makes you feel old quite like the kids of players you remember well entering the NFL. If Samuel goes on to have as successful of an NFL career as his did had, this will be a great pick by the Bills.
Bills in Round 3
At No. 93, the Bills go with Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, Southern California. The Bills need to get younger all along the defensive line. Tuipulotu can play behind Star Lotulelei for a season and ideally help improve the team’s run defense. Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. are heading into the final year of their respective contracts, so the Bills have a long-term need at the position.