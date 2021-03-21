Bills get younger along the defensive line in News' second mock draft of 2021

30. Buffalo Bills. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan. There is a decent chance that by the end of April, Paye’s stock will have risen in such a way that he won’t be available to the Bills unless they trade up. For now, though, Paye is an intriguing talent to add to the defense. Most scouting reports refer to him as being raw, but with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison on the roster, Paye has time to be groomed and ideal veterans to learn from. Pay close attention to Michigan’s pro day Friday – Paye is expected to put on a show. The 6-foot-4, 272-pounder was used somewhat out of position, according to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. He believes Paye should have been used off the edge more at Michigan. Should he come to the Bills, that figures to be what coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier would have in mind.