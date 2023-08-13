Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and defensive tackle D.J. Dale both got good news in regard to their injuries suffered during Saturday's preseason win against Indianapolis, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Sunday.

"More just contusions than anything," McDermott said.

Ryan O'Halloran: Return of Micah Hyde could make Bills' secondary first-rate unit Bills safety Micah Hyde made his first appearance in a game Saturday since suffering a season-ending neck injury in September 2022.

Doyle, who is coming back from a torn ACL suffered last year in Week 3 against Miami, left Saturday’s game in the third quarter with a right knee injury. It’s the same knee that Doyle hurt last season.

Dale, the undrafted rookie out of Alabama, was hurt on a play in which he shared a sack of Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger with edge rusher Kameron Cline. The Bills announced that Dale was having X-rays on his ribs and had also suffered a back contusion. He did not return. Afterward, McDermott said Dale would have a CT scan to determine the severity of the injury.

Pass rusher Von Miller (knee) and Tyler Matakevich remain on the physically unable to perform list.

Running back Damien Harris will not practice Sunday, but is won't practice today but is "heading in a good direction," McDermott said.

Cornerback Cam Lewis remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (groin) is expected to practice this week.

The Bills face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

The team had what McDermott termed a "jog-through" Sunday, is off Monday and will practice on a game week schedule Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and travel Friday.