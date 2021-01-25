Bills gave up most yards to tight ends this season, and Chiefs' Travis Kelce took advantage

According to NextGen Stats, the Chiefs were able to take advantage of the Bills' off coverage, when the defender provided a cushion of more than 5 yards. Kelce caught the ball on all eight targets on 14 routes in those situations to gain 90 yards. Hill had six catches on seven targets for 84 yards on 15 routes when the Bills were playing off.

The Chiefs seemed to target Kelce or Hill when either was matched up against Tre'Davious White. According to NextGen, White was not targeted on 23 routes against other pass catchers, but was targeted eight times on 14 routes against either Kelce or Hill. On seven routes against White, Kelce had three catches on three targets for 32 yards. On his seven routes against White, Hill had four receptions on five targets for 38 yards.

"They have playmakers," cornerback White said Monday. "The things that we did on defense, they worked, but those guys did a great job of using the RPO game, getting the linebackers to come up, faking the run and throwing the ball behind them. When we were blitzing, Patrick Mahomes did a great job. Whatever we did, they had an answer for."

There might be a team that comes up with a way to stop Kelce and slow down the Chiefs.