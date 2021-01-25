Bills gave up most yards to tight ends this season, and Chiefs' Travis Kelce took advantage

If a team has a special talent playing tight end, that player can make the opponent feel utterly powerless because it’s a matchup nightmare.
Toss a star wide receiver into the mix, to go with a quarterback who seemingly always makes the right decisions and sound running game, and perhaps that best explains why Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce – one of the best tight ends in football – more often than not found ways to get open and make plays that left the Buffalo Bills feeling frustrated and beaten Sunday night in Kansas City.
Kelce finished with 13 receptions – a record for most receptions in a championship game – for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He broke the NFL record for tight ends with the most 100-yard receiving games in playoff history by posting the fifth of his career during the Chiefs’ 38-24 triumph over the Bills in the AFC championship game.
Rob Gronkowski’s new crew, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, stands in Kelce’s team’s way of a second straight Super Bowl as the Bucs and Kansas City meet Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
“We just got to execute better,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said. “That’s a very, very good football team that you have to go out there and try to capitalize get some takeaways, get some stops on third down and you saw tonight we just couldn’t get it done. It’s frustrating.”
Kelce, who finished second to the Bills' Stefon Diggs in the NFL in receiving yards, is a matchup nightmare for any team, but the Bills have been particularly vulnerable to tight ends. Buffalo allowed a league-high 92 receptions for 993 yards and eight touchdowns to tight ends this season. Two of those touchdowns went to Kelce, who had five catches for 65 yards in the Chiefs' regular season victory against the Bills in Week 6.
Even with starting linebacker Matt Milano, who missed the Bills loss to Kansas City in October, in the lineup, the Bills had no answers for Kelce. The Chiefs knew it as quarterback Patrick Mahomes targeted Kelce 15 times.
“That’s a good football team, don’t let the score get it twisted," Kelce said in his postgame news conference. "That team can play some football. I think we just had the quarterback back there that can make all the right plays and can make all the right throws. And sure enough today, he was just flawless. And it led us to victory.”
One of the few times Mahomes and Kelce failed to connect was when Bills defensive back Taron Johnson got a hand to deflect the pass away near the goal line. But that drive, ended one play later with Mecole Hardman’s 3-yard touchdown catch that trimmed the Bills’ early 9-0 lead and sparked a 38-6 run by the defending Super Bowl champions.
Kelce contributed four catches for 39 yards on that drive. Throughout the game, he showed a propensity for coming up with receptions that produced either first downs or touchdowns. Seven of his catches led to first downs. He also had a pair of 1-yard TDs.
Kelce had all the time in the world to wait for the ball to come to him on his last reception, the touchdown that made it 38-15, with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left. That’s how wide open he was on the play.
“They’re a difficult team to play,” Hyde said. “We came in with a good game plan and then we just couldn’t stop the bleeding.”
The Bills recognized what was happening too late a drive earlier when Kelce caught an underhanded toss from Mahomes for a TD while running a play similar to a jet sweep except it was a designed pass.
“It’s kind of like freestyle balling,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “They had a good game plan just to get him open.”
“We knew there was going to be a shovel pass (from film study),” Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “I have to be all over that.”
The Bills weren’t.
They knew it’d be tough stopping the NFL’s top-ranked passing offense but didn’t envision just how troublesome it would be corralling Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who caught nine passes for 172 yards.
Kelce and Hill have combined for 509 of the Chiefs’ 646 receiving yards this postseason. Their playoff total ranks third-most in NFL history for receiving yards by a duo over a two-game span. Oakland’s Fred Biletnikoff and Warren Wells (546) and New England’s Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman (530) are the only better ones.
According to NextGen Stats, the Chiefs were able to take advantage of the Bills' off coverage, when the defender provided a cushion of more than 5 yards. Kelce caught the ball on all eight targets on 14 routes in those situations to gain 90 yards. Hill had six catches on seven targets for 84 yards on 15 routes when the Bills were playing off.
The Chiefs seemed to target Kelce or Hill when either was matched up against Tre'Davious White. According to NextGen, White was not targeted on 23 routes against other pass catchers, but was targeted eight times on 14 routes against either Kelce or Hill. On seven routes against White, Kelce had three catches on three targets for 32 yards. On his seven routes against White, Hill had four receptions on five targets for 38 yards.
"They have playmakers," cornerback White said Monday. "The things that we did on defense, they worked, but those guys did a great job of using the RPO game, getting the linebackers to come up, faking the run and throwing the ball behind them. When we were blitzing, Patrick Mahomes did a great job. Whatever we did, they had an answer for."
There might be a team that comes up with a way to stop Kelce and slow down the Chiefs.
It wasn’t Buffalo, one of the few times it failed to deliver during a thrilling season that ended one game shy of the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance since the end of the 1993 season.