Bills game against Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit

  Updated
Bears Lions Football

Ford Field is shown as the Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions in 2021. The Bills' Sunday game against the Browns has been moved to the stadium.

 Associated Press
Ahead of the first major snowstorm of the season in the Buffalo area set to hit starting Thursday night, the Bills announced their game against the Cleveland Browns will be moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday.

Kickoff remains at 1 p.m. (CBS). The Bills will then play a second consecutive game in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day (12:30 p.m.), playing the Lions.

In a statement, the Bills said the game was moved, "due to public safety concerns and out an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York."

The Bills said the decision to move the game was reached after consulting with the league and local and state authorities.

Tickets to the originally scheduled game in Orchard Park will be provided information by the Bills.

Upward of 3 to 4 feet is expected in the area around Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

It is the second time a Bills home game has been moved to Detroit because of weather. On Nov. 24, 2014, the Bills “hosted” the New York Jets and won 38-3.

The Bills practiced indoors on Wednesday and outside on Thursday with temperatures in the high 30s.

Losing the home game means the Bills won’t play again at Highmark Stadium until Dec. 11 against the Jets.

