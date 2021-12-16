Bills' Gabriel Davis thanks Josh Allen for trusting him, expects big boost in playing time

“He runs a stop route and the ball, the momentum pulled him back behind the chains,” Allen said, “and the fight for him to, one, catch the ball, turn his shoulder and have the awareness that he’s got to go get a couple more yards, it was an unbelievable play. I think if we pulled that victory out, that’s the play that gets remembered, of saving that game.”

“People don’t know how it is to be able to perform physically against another man, one on one, while millions of people are watching and be able to execute at such a high level … ” Davis said. “And for him to turn to me to make that play and me to be able to do what I did, I had all the faith in the world that I’d be able to do it. I prayed to God before the play even happened to help me do it. And I was able to execute. So that was a special moment for me because I showed them that when it comes to those situations where we’re down and out and we need a play, I can make it.”