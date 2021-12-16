Bills' Gabriel Davis thanks Josh Allen for trusting him, expects big boost in playing time

With the game on the line against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josh Allen turned to Gabriel Davis.
The Buffalo Bills’ second-year wide receiver came back to the ball and caught Allen’s fourth-down pass short of the first down marker, but he turned and bulled through a tackle with less than two minutes remaining in regulation to keep the drive alive.
The second-year receiver played 65 offensive snaps during a 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium – 83% of the offensive total.
The Bills ended up kicking a game-tying field goal before losing 33-27 in overtime.
“I got to the sideline after we kicked a field goal and he just looked over and said, ‘Thanks for trusting me,’ ” Allen said, recalling his brief conversation with Davis. “That’s a guy that obviously has been limited in his opportunities this year, but he shows up when he has to and we’re going to need more of him going forward.”
Davis could see a huge boost in playing time over the final four weeks of the regular season, depending on how long veteran starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders remains sidelined by the knee injury he suffered in the first half of the game against Tampa.
“He's working through it, he's a tough guy,” coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.
It’s been a frustrating season for Davis, the Bills’ fourth-round draft pick out of Central Florida in 2020.
The 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver enjoyed a breakout rookie season, but has received limited playing time this year thanks to the offseason signing of Sanders and the emergence of tight end Dawson Knox.
“There’s guys all around the league that are kind of in similar situations, kind of a wait-your-turn situation,” Davis said. “That’s kind of what it was for me and I respected it, and whenever I went out there, I made sure I could make the most of it because that’s my job and that’s my role.”
Davis has 24 catches on 38 targets for 385 yards and four touchdowns this season.
He played 43 snaps in Week 1 against the Steelers, when he had two catches on five targets for 40 yards and a score. And he had a season-high 105 receiving yards on three catches in Week 10 against the New York Jets. But his snap count from Week 1 remained a season high until Sunday, when he was on the field for 65 offensive snaps.
The Bills trailed 24-3 at halftime against the Buccaneers when Sanders was ruled out for the rest of the game. Davis played the entire second half, when the Bills outscored the Bucs 24-3 to send the game to overtime. He had five catches on eight targets for 43 yards and his second touchdown in as many weeks.
“Even though he had personal success last game, or people noticed him because it was a big game versus the defending champs, none of that mattered to him afterward,” said Davis’ longtime trainer, Bert Whigham, who was among nearly 50 of the receiver’s friends and family members at the game. “The fact that they didn’t win, that was bugging him.”
The fourth-and-4 conversion stood out, even more than his touchdown.
“He runs a stop route and the ball, the momentum pulled him back behind the chains,” Allen said, “and the fight for him to, one, catch the ball, turn his shoulder and have the awareness that he’s got to go get a couple more yards, it was an unbelievable play. I think if we pulled that victory out, that’s the play that gets remembered, of saving that game.”
Davis said he thanked Allen for trusting him because of the magnitude of the situation.
He rewarded the quarterback’s trust not only by catching the ball, but by fighting for the first down.
“People don’t know how it is to be able to perform physically against another man, one on one, while millions of people are watching and be able to execute at such a high level … ” Davis said. “And for him to turn to me to make that play and me to be able to do what I did, I had all the faith in the world that I’d be able to do it. I prayed to God before the play even happened to help me do it. And I was able to execute. So that was a special moment for me because I showed them that when it comes to those situations where we’re down and out and we need a play, I can make it.”
Bills coach Sean McDermott, asked about whether the team should have gotten Davis more involved in the offense through the first three months of the season, said the wide receiver’s playing time has been a regular topic of conversation in the building.
“Those are conversations that we’ve been having all the way through the season,” McDermott said, “and it was good to see him have the game that he had this past week.”
McDermott expressed confidence in Davis based on his on-field contributions, despite the limited playing time.
“Gabe’s a productive player,” McDermott said. “You open up the season and see what he did in the back of the end zone with the touchdown that he had, he made a contested catch (against Pittsburgh). He also (caught) a deep ball up the seam in that game, so we were aware of it from the start and really not a whole lot different from last season, to be honest with you.
Last year, with former Bills wide receiver John Brown missing significant time because of injury, Davis produced the greatest season by a Bills rookie wide receiver since Sammy Watkins, the fourth overall pick in 2014.
Davis finished the 2020 regular season with 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns, the second-most on the team behind only Stefon Diggs’ eight scores. Davis also tied Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson for the second-most touchdowns in the league by a rookie wide receiver.
“Gabe has shown and given every reason to prove why he should be out on the field,” Allen said. “He just continues to make plays and we’re going to need him through this next stretch.”
Davis’ catches and receiving yards ranked third among Bills wide receivers, behind Diggs and Cole Beasley, who were both named All-Pros. His 17.1 yards per reception ranked first.
Davis also led all NFL rookies with five touchdown catches of 20 or more yards, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus.
“I’m just blessed with the opportunity that I get to go out there and finally show what I can do … ” Davis said. “Now that I have this opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it and not let those guys down.”