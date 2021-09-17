 Skip to main content
Bills' Gabe Davis, Star Lotulelei and Efe Obada listed as questionable
Bills' Gabe Davis, Star Lotulelei and Efe Obada listed as questionable

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

The Buffalo Bills have listed wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle), defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) and defensive end Efe Obada (calf) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. 

Obada was newly added as limited to the injury report Friday. Davis did not participate Wednesday, and was limited Thursday and Friday. 

Lotulelei was a full participant Friday, after two days of being limited. He was not active in Week 1 after he was injured in the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers. 

“I thought he did a good job yesterday (Thursday),” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday. “We’ll see again today where he’s at here. He’ll be listed as questionable for the game, so we’ll just see.”

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent.

For the Dolphins, wide receiver Will Fuller V has been ruled out for a non-injury-related personal matter that kept him from practice Thursday and Friday. Sunday would have been his Dolphins debut, and his first game back after serving a six-game suspension.

"Things happen," Dolphins coach Brian Flores told South Florida reporters. "When they happen, they're not part of normal every day, it's a surprise from that standpoint. He's dealing with it. We'll support him."

In addition to Fuller, Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (foot/knee) is questionable.

Flores told reporters the other receivers on the depth chart will need to be more involved. 

Rookie Jaylen Waddle had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in his debut. DeVante Parker had 12 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in two games against the Bills last year, though seven catches for 116 yards came in the Week 17 game in which the Bills starters saw limited action. 

