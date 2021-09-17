Bills' Gabe Davis, Star Lotulelei and Efe Obada listed as questionable

The Buffalo Bills have listed wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle), defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) and defensive end Efe Obada (calf) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Obada was newly added as limited to the injury report Friday. Davis did not participate Wednesday, and was limited Thursday and Friday.

Lotulelei was a full participant Friday, after two days of being limited. He was not active in Week 1 after he was injured in the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.

“I thought he did a good job yesterday (Thursday),” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday. “We’ll see again today where he’s at here. He’ll be listed as questionable for the game, so we’ll just see.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

For the Dolphins, wide receiver Will Fuller V has been ruled out for a non-injury-related personal matter that kept him from practice Thursday and Friday. Sunday would have been his Dolphins debut, and his first game back after serving a six-game suspension.

"Things happen," Dolphins coach Brian Flores told South Florida reporters. "When they happen, they're not part of normal every day, it's a surprise from that standpoint. He's dealing with it. We'll support him."