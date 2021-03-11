Bills free agents: With limited cap room, high-end edge rusher could be out of reach

The Bills could still go the route of an existing free-agent end with Carlos Dunlap, who was recently released by the Seattle Seahawks and turned 32 in February. He was due to count $14.1 million against the cap, but would undoubtedly have to settle for much less from his new team, probably in the form of a one-year contract.

What is known is that it won't be any cheaper – and likely more expensive – to sign one of the top projected free-agent edge rushers.

In house: End Trent Murphy is the Bills' only unrestricted free-agent edge rusher. He isn't expected to return.

Bills free agents: Replacing Matt Milano could result in downgrade at linebacker General Manager Brandon Beane said in his season wrap-up news conference that the Bills were resigned to Milano having “earned the right … to see what the market bears.”

Top of the heap: End Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After his 19.5 sacks helped the Bucs on their run to a Super Bowl championship, he has set himself up for a massive payday. The analytics website Pro Football Focus projects Barrett to receive a four-year contract that will average $17 million per season, with $40 million guaranteed.

Edge Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens. He played last season on the franchise tag and the Ravens opted against tagging him again, given the sizable salary increase. He had six sacks in 14 games after posting 9.5 sacks in 2019. Spotrac.com projects his market value at $15.6 million per year on a four-year agreement.