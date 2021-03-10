Bills free-agents: Starting-caliber tight ends are available if Bills are willing to spend

This is the second in a series examining the Buffalo Bills’ free-agent possibilities at key positions. Today's installment looks at tight end.

Of all positions on the Buffalo Bills’ roster, tight end figures to be the one that has the greatest chance of an extreme makeover this offseason.

“I thought it was up and down, to be honest with you,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said of the production at the position in 2020. “It was never where the opposing defense was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to stop their tight ends from going off.’ ”

That’s about as blunt as you’ll ever hear an NFL GM talk. It’s clear that Beane was not satisfied with what Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith and Reggie Gilliam provided.

Knox had a disappointing second season, dealing with a concussion early in the year, then suffering a calf injury. After that, he tested positive for Covid-19. He found his way toward the end of the season, catching three touchdown passes over the final six weeks and then making 11 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games, but it’s clear the Bills will need to add both competition and depth.

