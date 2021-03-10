Bills free-agents: Starting-caliber tight ends are available if Bills are willing to spend

This is the second in a series examining the Buffalo Bills’ free-agent possibilities at key positions. Today's installment looks at tight end.
Of all positions on the Buffalo Bills’ roster, tight end figures to be the one that has the greatest chance of an extreme makeover this offseason.
“I thought it was up and down, to be honest with you,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said of the production at the position in 2020. “It was never where the opposing defense was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to stop their tight ends from going off.’ ”
That’s about as blunt as you’ll ever hear an NFL GM talk. It’s clear that Beane was not satisfied with what Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith and Reggie Gilliam provided.
Knox had a disappointing second season, dealing with a concussion early in the year, then suffering a calf injury. After that, he tested positive for Covid-19. He found his way toward the end of the season, catching three touchdown passes over the final six weeks and then making 11 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games, but it’s clear the Bills will need to add both competition and depth.
“At the end of the day, we’d love to have a guy like we just faced,” Beane said after the Bills’ loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game, referring to the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce. “They don’t come very often, but that’s what we want. We’ve got some guys here we want to continue to develop and see what happens. Obviously, if there’s ways to add competition, whether that’s in free agency or the draft, we would do that, as well.”
It’s no surprise Beane is envious of what the Chiefs have in Kelce, who had five catches for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bills in Week 6 of the regular season, then went off for 13 catches, 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns in AFC title game.
While there are no players of Kelce’s caliber available who are set to hit the open market, there are players who could help the Bills in free agency. It's also possible that the trade market could be of interest to the Bills, with the Eagles' Zach Ertz and the Buccaneers' Cameron Brate rumored to be available. If they don't end up being traded, one or both could hit the open market.
In house: Knox has two years remaining on his rookie deal, as does Gilliam, who made the team in 2020 as a rookie undrafted free agent. Kroft will become an unrestricted free agent next week and is not expected back. Smith has one year left on his contract, but is pondering retirement. Even if he doesn’t retire, it would be a huge surprise to see the Bills bring him back at his scheduled 2021 salary of $2.25. That’s a lot of money for a cash-strapped team to pay a blocking tight end. There is no guaranteed money on Smith’s deal, so the Bills could save all of it by releasing him.
Top of the heap: Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers; Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans; Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams; Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If the Bills are looking for a new starter, they could find one in free agency. The Chargers used the franchise tag on Hunter Henry last year, but declined to do so again. Henry is just 26 years old and coming off a 60-catch, 613-yard season. He’s going to get paid like a top-five tight end, which should put him over the $10 million-a-year average. He would be a big upgrade from Knox as a run blocker. The analytics website Pro Football Focus graded Henry 12th as a run blocker among all tight ends last offseason. That makes him a true three-down player. Henry would be no better than the third receiving option on the Bills behind Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, so it is worth wondering how high Beane would be willing to go on a contract offer.
Jonnu Smith figures to be in the same neighborhood as Henry when it comes to a contract. The 25-year-old had 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in a run-first offense last season for the Titans. He’s not a great pass blocker, but that’s not why the Bills (or any other team) would pay him. Smith has experience lining up inline, in the slot and out wide, which gives him the versatility Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll craves.
Everett is another young player whose best football might be ahead of him. The 26-year-old had 41 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown last season.
Gronk coming home to play for the Bills would be a great story, but he is likely to stay with Tom Brady and the Bucs.
Other names to know: Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings; Dan Arnold, Arizona Cardinals.
Rudolph was released by the Vikings after a 10-year run during which he started 132 games. At 31, he’d be more of a short-term option than those listed above, but as a former team captain in Minnesota, he could provide some veteran leadership, especially if Smith leaves. Rudolph appeared in 12 games last season and played 57% of the offensive snaps, finishing with 28 catches for 334 yards.
Arnold, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, is a former undrafted free agent who is entering free agency at a good time. The 26-year-old had 31 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns last season, playing 41% of Arizona’s offensive snaps. Arnold isn’t much of a run blocker, and his six penalties tied for second most among tight ends, but he’s got some receiving skills that could aid a pass-first offense.
Under the radar option: Chris Manhertz, Carolina Panthers. No, this wouldn’t help the passing game much, but if the Bills want a blocking tight end to replace Smith, Manhertz has done a good job of that since making the transition from Canisius College basketball to the NFL. Manhertz ranked 11th among 46 tight ends who played at least 200 snaps as a run blocker last season, according to PFF.