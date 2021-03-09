Bills free-agents: Replacing Matt Milano could result in downgrade at linebacker

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is the first in a series examining the Buffalo Bills’ free-agent possibilities at key positions. Today's installment looks at linebacker.

Matt Milano might very well be the best linebacker in the NFL free-agent market.

That means the Bills, who General Manager Brandon Beane said in his season wrap-up news conference were resigned to Milano having “earned the right … to see what the market bears,” could find themselves trying to fill a hole with another team's free agent who is less talented.

Not that the open market is expected to be devoid of quality players at the position.

Lavonte David, from the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is outstanding. The only issue is his age. At 31, he might be on the decline. Milano is 26 and, when healthy, consistently performs at a high level.

Still, the analytics website Pro Football Focus projects that David will receive a deal averaging $13 million per year, including more than $23 million in guaranteed money. PFF projects Milano to command an average of a little more than $11 million per season, with $20 million guaranteed.

Besides, if the Bills were going to spend what it would take to land David, they would be better off re-signing Milano.