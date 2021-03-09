Bills free-agents: Replacing Matt Milano could result in downgrade at linebacker

This is the first in a series examining the Buffalo Bills’ free-agent possibilities at key positions. Today's installment looks at linebacker.
Matt Milano might very well be the best linebacker in the NFL free-agent market.
That means the Bills, who General Manager Brandon Beane said in his season wrap-up news conference were resigned to Milano having “earned the right … to see what the market bears,” could find themselves trying to fill a hole with another team's free agent who is less talented.
Not that the open market is expected to be devoid of quality players at the position.
Lavonte David, from the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is outstanding. The only issue is his age. At 31, he might be on the decline. Milano is 26 and, when healthy, consistently performs at a high level.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has a lot of levers that he can pull to create space under a tight salary cap this season.
Still, the analytics website Pro Football Focus projects that David will receive a deal averaging $13 million per year, including more than $23 million in guaranteed money. PFF projects Milano to command an average of a little more than $11 million per season, with $20 million guaranteed.
Besides, if the Bills were going to spend what it would take to land David, they would be better off re-signing Milano.
Another high-profile name is Jaylon Brown of the Tennessee Titans. He's 26 and highly talented. But he, too, would figure to be cost prohibitive. PFF's projected payday for Brown is an average of $11.8 million per year, with $22.5 million guaranteed.
Just like the rest of the NFL world, Kim Pegula can only watch and wait.
In house: Matt Milano is the Bills' only unrestricted free agent at the position.
Top of the heap: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jayon Brown, Tennessee Titans; K.J. Wright, Seattle Seahawks.
Names to know: Denzel Perryman, Los Angeles Chargers. He is an outstanding run-stuffer, giving the Bills something they desperately need. Milano's departure would make the need greater for that sort of contribution. Other parts of Perryman's game aren't as strong, but he would make a meaningful impact on early downs. Based on PFF's projection, the price would be right at about $6.5 million per year, with $4 million guaranteed.
B.J. Goodson, Cleveland Browns. The Browns' linebacking corps wasn't great last season, but Goodson did a credible job overall. He's particularly strong in pass coverage. PFF projects him getting an average of $3.75 million on a two-year contract, with $4 million guaranteed.
Under the radar option: Kevin Pierre-Louis, Washington Football Team. Nothing spectacular, but a good, solid player in the Ron Rivera defensive scheme that would make him a good fit in the scheme of Rivera's former defensive coordinator, Sean McDermott.
Pierre-Louis is 29, which means there is plenty of good football ahead of him. PFF projects him getting a one-year, $2 million deal, with $1.25 million guaranteed.