Bills free agents: Defensive line has the potential for an extreme makeover

“You’ve got to have a quarterback. The next thing you got to do is you’ve got to get the other team’s quarterback down,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said last week at the NFL scouting combine. “So it’s a position every year, whether it’s free agency, the draft, trades, I think you’ve got to look and be as strong as you can. We were pretty deep this year, but we ran into issues with Covid and some nicks here and there. We do have some guys who are unrestricted. We’ll see if we can get some back, but either way, we’ll definitely look to add there.”

In house: The list of free agents starts with a pair of veteran team leaders – defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. Hughes, who has been with the Bills since 2013, is the team’s longest-tenured player. Addison led the team last year with seven sacks.

“A lot of respect for Jerry, and Jerry is going to continue to play,” Beane said at the combine. “Mario is going to continue to play. My conversation has been with them is … what's our cap situation going to be? What are all the positions we've got to answer? We would definitely be open to bringing either one or both of those guys back. They both can play.”