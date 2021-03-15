Bills free agents: Cornerback market contains some intriguing big-name veterans

Five years ago, the idea of Peterson and Sherman – both future Hall of Famers – hitting the market would have been unimaginable. Now, both have questions about how much they have left in the tank. A calf injury limited Sherman to a little more than 300 snaps in 2020, but he would be an intriguing addition if healthy. Sherman turns 33 in March.

Peterson, who turns 31 in July, allowed a passer rating of 98.2 and five touchdowns last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He has started every game in his 10 seasons with the exception of a six-game suspension to start the 2019 season and played 98.8% of the Cardinals' defensive snaps in 2020.

Darby seems to hit free agency every year. The former Bills’ second-round draft pick ranked 12th in PFF cornerback grades in 2020.

Butler was released by the Titans as a cap casualty. He started every game last season and was the only cornerback in the NFL to record 100 tackles. He also had four interceptions. At 31 years old, he’d fit the veteran profile.

Heyward, 31, was released Saturday as a cap casualty. He started 75 of 78 games in his four seasons with the Chargers and was a two-time All-Pro.