Bills free agents: Cornerback market contains some intriguing big-name veterans

This is the fifth in a series examining the Buffalo Bills’ free-agent possibilities at key positions. Today's installment looks at cornerbacks.
The Buffalo Bills have followed a familiar script in free agency the past few seasons.
General Manager Brandon Beane has favored signing veteran cornerbacks to one-year deals – something he has done in each of the last three offseasons. In 2018, it was Phillip Gaines. Kevin Johnson followed in 2019, then Josh Norman last year.
In each case, those players failed to solidify the No. 2 cornerback job opposite Tre’Davious White, with each of them splitting time with Levi Wallace.
This offseason is looking very similar. Wallace is a restricted free agent, so Beane might again need to address the spot next to White. The Bills so far have not tendered Wallace. The lowest amount at which they could do so would be $2.13 million. At that amount, the Bills would have right of first refusal to match any other offer Wallace might receive. If the Bills decide not to tender an offer to Wallace by Wednesday, he will become an unrestricted free agent.
Wallace started all 12 games in which he played in 2020, finishing with 48 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defensed. The Bills have never seemed to fully commit to him as their No. 2 cornerback, but he’s given them steady play over the last three seasons.
If the plan is to again go the veteran route, though, there are several options for Beane to choose from. How much is he willing to spend, though, becomes a fair question after re-signing Matt Milano and Daryl Williams ahead of free agency.
In house: In addition to Wallace, Norman’s contract is also set to expire. Norman struggled through injuries early in 2020, but finished the season as a regular part of the rotation. He had 24 tackles, one interception (which he returned for a touchdown), two fumble recoveries and one forced fumbles in nine games (three starts).
The Bills have one potential replacement in 2020 seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson.
“Dane came in and played well for us,” Beane said at his end-of-season press conference. “He really showed it wasn’t too big for him. He’ll have every opportunity next year to not only win a spot, but we’ll see who starts opposite Tre.”
Top of the heap: Shaquill Griffin, Seattle Seahawks; William Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals.
It’s not a particularly strong class of cornerbacks in free agency, as evidenced by the above players being considered the best of the bunch. Both Griffin and Jackson have been solid, but not spectacular, since coming into the NFL.
Other names to know: Ronald Darby, Washington Football Team; Jason Verrett, San Francisco 49ers; Mike Hilton, Pittsburgh Steelers; Malcom Butler, Tennessee Titans; Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals; Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers; Xavier Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts; and Casey Heyward and Michael Davis, Los Angeles Chargers.
Five years ago, the idea of Peterson and Sherman – both future Hall of Famers – hitting the market would have been unimaginable. Now, both have questions about how much they have left in the tank. A calf injury limited Sherman to a little more than 300 snaps in 2020, but he would be an intriguing addition if healthy. Sherman turns 33 in March.
Peterson, who turns 31 in July, allowed a passer rating of 98.2 and five touchdowns last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He has started every game in his 10 seasons with the exception of a six-game suspension to start the 2019 season and played 98.8% of the Cardinals' defensive snaps in 2020.
Darby seems to hit free agency every year. The former Bills’ second-round draft pick ranked 12th in PFF cornerback grades in 2020.
Butler was released by the Titans as a cap casualty. He started every game last season and was the only cornerback in the NFL to record 100 tackles. He also had four interceptions. At 31 years old, he’d fit the veteran profile.
Heyward, 31, was released Saturday as a cap casualty. He started 75 of 78 games in his four seasons with the Chargers and was a two-time All-Pro.
Davis doesn’t have the name recognition of some of the other players on this list, but the 26-year-old quietly had a solid season. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and with 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash, he has ideal measurables. He’s unlikely to be as interested in a one-year contract as some of the other players on this list.
Under-the-radar option: Quinton Dunbar, Seattle Seahawks. A knee injury slowed Dunbar in 2020, which might depress his market. With teams having less money to spend because of the reduced salary cap, the 29-year-old might look for a one-year deal to try to rebuild his value before entering free agency again in 2021. If so, the Bills offer a decent path to playing time with the chance to win.