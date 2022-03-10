Bills free agents: Cornerback market boasts plenty of veterans

Editor's note: This is the first in a series examining the Buffalo Bills’ free-agent possibilities at key positions. Today's installment looks at cornerbacks.
When Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White went down with a knee injury on Thanksgiving, there were pressing short-term concerns. How would the defense hold up without White? What would his loss mean to the team?
For the next stretch of the offseason, Bills GM Brandon Beane will see where the Bills’ needs, free agents’ skill sets and justifiable contracts all line up.
A few months later, with White still rehabbing and cornerback Levi Wallace set to become an unrestricted free agent, the Bills face more questions about who their starting corners will be when the season starts.
Spotrac, a sports contract site, estimates Wallace’s value at $9.6 million. Whether or not he reels in that much, he should get a sizeable jump from last year’s one-year, $1.75 million deal.
General manager Brandon Beane said the Bills will look in both free agency and the draft, though if Wallace were to depart, that would add emphasis to the free agency.
“I need a loan,” Beane joked. “We’re in the red right now. … I wish I had more room, but this is where we’re at."
“We'll definitely monitor the Levi situation, and we'll look for depth in free agency if we lose him,” Beane said at the combine. “But we'll look for it anyway. We're always looking for competition. And then, yeah, we're definitely going to evaluate the corners here and try and get to know them through this process.”
There are a number of veteran cornerbacks who may be looking at one-year deals. Beane has gone with that approach for the Bills in the past, with Phillips Gaines, Kevin Johnson and Josh Norman spending some time in Buffalo, though all split time with Wallace. White’s timeline and cap considerations will both factor into the decision.
In house: Wallace beat out 2020 seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson to start last season, but Jackson filled in once White went down. A full starting role would be a jump, but Beane felt Jackson held up when filling in.
“Fortunately, Dane, I thought, really held his own, did a nice job, and we brought Siran (Neal) back and Cam Lewis,” Beane said at the combine. “We've got some depth pieces there, but we definitely have to take a look and make sure – that's an important position – and make sure we've got that answer.”
Neal’s role will have a heavy dose of special teams, a huge factor in his three-year contract extension in February. Lewis saw limited action last season, starting one game in place of injured nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, and playing eight snaps on defense the rest of the regular season.
Support Local Journalism
Here is The Buffalo News’ first mock draft of the offseason, complete with the Buffalo Bills’ scheduled selections on the first two nights.
It’s a gamble if White is unable to go, has a setback, or simply is not himself upon returning from the injury. While the Bills can add via the draft, they’ll likely want someone who can start immediately.
Top of the heap: J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots; Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Darious Williams, Los Angeles Rams; Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers; Charvarius Ward, Kansas City.
There are certainly options if the Bills want to go the veteran route, but a number of available cornerbacks will be outside the Bills’ price range. J.C. Jackson, Davis and Williams are expected to make more than Wallace, pricing them out of Buffalo. J.C. Jackson would at least have the benefit in Buffalo of not having to face Stefon Diggs in a game, but it’s unlikely any of those three will wind up with the Bills.
Gilmore, the Bills’ former first-round pick, is a free agent after stints in New England and, most recently, Carolina. While he’ll get looks from around the league, Gilmore – and Ward – may not be ideal fits for Buffalo’s defense.
Other names to know: Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers; Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings; Casey Hayward, Las Vegas Raiders; Rasul Douglas, Green Bay Packers.
Feliciano, 30, was scheduled to count $4.967 million against the 2022 cap – 14th highest on the team. That proved to be too much after he became a backup by the end of the 2021 season, with Ryan Bates and Daryl Williams serving as the starting guards in the two playoff games.
Haden, who tweeted Monday “7 days and counting,” seems to be ready for the next chapter. He’s played 11 years in the league between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, and played 12 games last year.
Peterson, who will turn 32 in July, is coming off a one-year deal with the Vikings after 10 years with the Cardinals. He built a strong resume there, but at this point in his career, likely will be looking for a one-year deal again. He had one pick last season, which he returned 66 yards for a touchdown, the longest of his career.
Hayward, 32, has played well in zone-heavy schemes and started all 17 games last season with the Raiders. He had a one-year deal in Vegas after four years with the Packers and five years with the Chargers.
Douglas, 28, is a zone corner who likely will get a deal similar to Wallace, with Spotrac estimating his market value at $9.2 million. He’s spent time with six teams, but his production in Green Bay this past year could help him this offseason. In 12 games, he had five interceptions – two for touchdowns – and 13 passes defended.
Under-the-radar option: Xavier Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts.
Rhodes has done back-to-back one-year deals, both with the Colts, after seven years with the Vikings. Rhodes and Diggs overlapped in Minnesota.