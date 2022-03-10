Bills free agents: Cornerback market boasts plenty of veterans

Top of the heap: J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots; Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Darious Williams, Los Angeles Rams; Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers; Charvarius Ward, Kansas City.

There are certainly options if the Bills want to go the veteran route, but a number of available cornerbacks will be outside the Bills’ price range. J.C. Jackson, Davis and Williams are expected to make more than Wallace, pricing them out of Buffalo. J.C. Jackson would at least have the benefit in Buffalo of not having to face Stefon Diggs in a game, but it’s unlikely any of those three will wind up with the Bills.

Gilmore, the Bills’ former first-round pick, is a free agent after stints in New England and, most recently, Carolina. While he’ll get looks from around the league, Gilmore – and Ward – may not be ideal fits for Buffalo’s defense.

Other names to know: Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers; Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings; Casey Hayward, Las Vegas Raiders; Rasul Douglas, Green Bay Packers.

Bills continue to free up cap space by releasing guard Jon Feliciano Feliciano, 30, was scheduled to count $4.967 million against the 2022 cap – 14th highest on the team. That proved to be too much after he became a backup by the end of the 2021 season, with Ryan Bates and Daryl Williams serving as the starting guards in the two playoff games.

Haden, who tweeted Monday “7 days and counting,” seems to be ready for the next chapter. He’s played 11 years in the league between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, and played 12 games last year.