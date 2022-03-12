Bills free agents: Chemistry with Josh Allen will be part of backup QB decision

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the next in a series examining the Buffalo Bills’ free-agent possibilities at key positions. Today's installment looks at quarterbacks.

There’s a scene at the end of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" in which Will Smith looks wistfully around a large, empty room, his hands in his pockets, fully alone. If Josh Allen were to look around the Bills' quarterback room right now, it would be the same scene.

The Bills are proceeding under the assumption that backup Mitchell Trubisky will not return to Buffalo. Looking at last year's group of quarterbacks, a certain theme emerges.

Trubisky might head to the Giants. Davis Webb is with the Giants. Jake Fromm was signed off the Bills practice squad in 2021 by … the Giants.

When General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott have talked about Ken Dorsey's promotion to offensive coordinator, they each revealed a bit of what they might look for in adding backup quarterbacks. Certainly, a large part of it is security at the premier position, and Beane especially has been candid about having a plan were Allen to get injured. But they have less tangible goals as well. Continuity around Allen, as well as his opinions, gave way to Dorsey’s new role.

