Bills free agents: Changes possible among wide receiver group

In-house: Sanders, who turns 35 next week, has openly pondered retirement, though that hypothetical usually came with him having won a second Super Bowl. At the scouting combine, Beane said the veteran receiver was still weighing his options.

“I'm not sure if he's 100% decided,” Beane said. “It felt like maybe he was leaning towards hanging it up more than not, but have not had a definitive answer from him.”

He was inactive for three of the last four regular season games before returning for the playoffs. If he keeps playing, it’ll be for a chance to win it all.

What positions are most important for Bills in free agency? Here's our list For the next stretch of the offseason, Bills GM Brandon Beane will see where the Bills’ needs, free agents’ skill sets and justifiable contracts all line up.

McKenzie, the self-dubbed face of the franchise, had an up-and-down year. In the regular season, 125 of his 178 receiving yards came in one game against the Patriots. The Bills were without Davis and Beasley for that game, and McKenzie’s 11 catches were a career high. The performance came after he had regained his spot following being benched for two games.

Beasley’s situation has evolved. At the end of the season, Beane indicated he anticipated that Beasley would be on the roster moving forward. At the combine, Beane was a bit more vague.