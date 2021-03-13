Bills free agents: Attention shifts to guards, building depth on offensive line

Feliciano, 29, spent time at left guard, right guard and center. He is projected to command a four-year, $33.5 million contract with an average annual salary of $8.37 million, according to spotrac.com, a significant jump from the two-year, $7.25 million deal he signed with the Bills in 2019.

PFF is far less bullish on Feliciano’s financial prospects, predicting he’ll sign for two years and $8 million, with $3.5 million guaranteed.

Feliciano congratulated Williams on his signing on Twitter. He then retweeted a reply from a fan, "Hope you get paid career is too short to take a discount."

Boettger, 26, was the Bills’ top-rated guard and the 36th-best in the league last season, according to PFF, after starting seven games during the regular season and all three in the playoffs. The Bills have yet to tender him, which would give them the right to match any offer he receives from another team.

In house: Williams has been re-signed. The decision to ink Feliciano will hinge on the price tag and whether General Manager Brandon Beane believes he’s able to replace or exceed his production at a lower cost. Nsekhe is a pending unrestricted free agent, as is guard Brian Winters, who disappointed in his lone season in Buffalo. Boettger is a restricted free agent.