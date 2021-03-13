Bills free agents: Attention shifts to guards, building depth on offensive line

This is the fourth in a series examining the Buffalo Bills’ free-agent possibilities at key positions. Today's installment looks at offensive linemen.
The Bills answered multiple questions about their offensive line by re-signing right tackle Daryl Williams on Friday.
By retaining Williams, who agreed to a three-year deal worth $28.2 million ($9.4 million average), including $14 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network, the Bills ensured they are set at both tackle positions, as well as center, and can keep Cody Ford at guard.
Dion Dawkins has cemented his role at left tackle and center Mitch Morse agreed to restructure his contract, taking a $2 million reduction in base salary to stick around.
This leaves one starting job potentially up for grabs, depending on whether the Bills re-sign guard/backup center Jon Feliciano, who is an unrestricted free agent, and left guard Ike Boettger, who is a restricted free agent.
Swing tackle also remains a potential position of need, with veteran Ty Nsekhe, 35, also an unrestricted free agent. But the Bills could use Ford at tackle in a pinch.
Buffalo’s offensive line ranked 10th in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
PFF graded Feliciano as the NFL’s 38th-best guard last season. He missed the first seven games recovering from a torn pectoral muscle before starting the final nine games of the regular season and all three playoff contests.
Feliciano, 29, spent time at left guard, right guard and center. He is projected to command a four-year, $33.5 million contract with an average annual salary of $8.37 million, according to spotrac.com, a significant jump from the two-year, $7.25 million deal he signed with the Bills in 2019.
PFF is far less bullish on Feliciano’s financial prospects, predicting he’ll sign for two years and $8 million, with $3.5 million guaranteed.
Feliciano congratulated Williams on his signing on Twitter. He then retweeted a reply from a fan, "Hope you get paid career is too short to take a discount."
Boettger, 26, was the Bills’ top-rated guard and the 36th-best in the league last season, according to PFF, after starting seven games during the regular season and all three in the playoffs. The Bills have yet to tender him, which would give them the right to match any offer he receives from another team.
In house: Williams has been re-signed. The decision to ink Feliciano will hinge on the price tag and whether General Manager Brandon Beane believes he’s able to replace or exceed his production at a lower cost. Nsekhe is a pending unrestricted free agent, as is guard Brian Winters, who disappointed in his lone season in Buffalo. Boettger is a restricted free agent.
Top of the heap: San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, 32, ranks among the top free agents available at any position and should end up among the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league.
New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney, 29, also headlines the market after Bill Belichick declined to franchise tag the versatile lineman for a second consecutive season, which would have cost more than $17.7 million.
Other top interior options include Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson, 30, and former New York Giants guard Kevin Zeitler, 31, but they all could be out of Buffalo’s price range.
Jackson was released with two years left on a $56 million contract and was scheduled to make $9.6 million. Zeitler was scheduled to make $12 million. Neither is expected to make near those figures.
Names to know: Matt Feiler, Pittsburgh Steelers; Ted Karras, Miami Dolphins; Germain Ifedi, Chicago Bears.
Feiler, 28, has 40 career starts at right tackle and left guard in his five seasons with Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-6-inch, 330-pound lineman has graded well at both positions, per PFF, and would provide tremendous depth and versatility. He's projected to sign a two-year deal for $12 million.
Karras, who turns 28 this month, has started at center for the Patriots and Dolphins the last two seasons and would provide depth in the event Morse is forced to miss time. The 6-foot-4-inch, 305-pound lineman also filled in at right guard during his four seasons in New England. PFF projects he'll sign a two-year deal worth $8.5 million.
Ifedi, 26, a former Seattle Seahawks first-round pick, moved from tackle to right guard, where the 6-foot-5-inch, 325-pound lineman started all 16 games last season in Chicago and had the best-graded season of his career, per PFF. He is expected to sign a two-year, $5 million deal.
Under the radar option: Lane Taylor, Green Bay Packers.
Taylor, 31, has been with the Packers since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2013. He's started at left and right guard. But the 6-foot-3-inch, 324-pound lineman has suffered season-ending injuries each of the last two years. Taylor's 2019 season was ended by a biceps injury after just two games. He entered last season as the Packers' starting right guard but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener. If he can remain healthy, he'd be a bargain. He's projected to sign a one-year deal for $1.5 million.