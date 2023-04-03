Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane wasn’t exaggerating when he suggested he has been strategic in setting the team up to receive a compensatory draft pick in 2024.

The Bills have signed six veteran players from other teams since free agency began to contracts that are small enough that they do not count against the team in the NFL’s formula for compensatory draft picks.

Those players and their average per year contract values are: running back Damien Harris ($1.77 million), guard David Edwards ($1.77 million), receiver Trent Sherfield ($1.77 million), tackle David Quessenberry ($1.6 million) and quarterback Kyle Allen ($1.23 million), along with safety Taylor Rapp (believed to be under $2 million for one year).

The Bills have signed two unrestricted free agents from other teams whose deals are big enough (a little more than $2 million in the average-per-year calculation) that they count toward the comp-pick formula. They are guard Connor McGovern, signed from Dallas at $7.4 million per year for three seasons, and wide receiver Deonte Harty, signed from New Orleans at $4.7 million per year for two years.

But they’ve lost three players whose new deals count toward the formula. They are: linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, signed by Chicago at an average of $18 million per year for four years; quarterback Case Keenum, signed by Houston at $3.1 million per year for two years; and running back Devin Singletary, signed by Houston at about $3.1 million for one year.

Hence, the Bills have lost more than they’ve gained. The big loss of Edmunds will net the Bills a third-round compensatory pick in 2024, as long as the Bills don’t sign anyone else who qualifies to count against them. A team has to lose more “qualifying” free agents than it signs to be eligible for a compensatory pick, regardless of the size of the contracts.

After May 2, veterans from other teams who are signed don’t count against the formula, even if their deals are bigger than the $2.5 million range. The rationale is if they lingered that long on the free-agent market, they shouldn’t count against the signing team.

The compensatory pick formula takes into account a player’s average salary per year, snap count and postseason awards. A total of 37 picks were awarded to 16 teams for the 2023 season, led by San Francisco with seven. The Bills have not received a compensatory pick since adding fourth- and sixth-round selections in 2016.

“I think you've seen since (we signed Deonte) Harty, we haven't signed anybody, even north of $2 million,” Beane said at the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix. “And we're probably going to remain under ($2 million) through the draft at least.”

At the backup quarterback position, Kyle Allen was attractive to the Bills in part because he has playing experience (he’s 7-12 as a starter over five seasons) and he’s good friends with Josh Allen.

Former New York Jets QB Sam Darnold also is friends with Allen and has decent credentials for a No. 2 quarterback. But he would have counted against the comp-pick formula. He signed with San Francisco for $4.5 million for one year. Ditto for bringing back Keenum.

The Bills may well have liked some other safeties on the market. But 14 safeties who hit free agency so far have signed for $3 million or more average annual salaries. Jessie Bates III, who went from Cincinnati to Atlanta for a $16 million annual average, topped the list. It was a fluke that there were a glut of safeties on the market with plenty of starting experience.

The Bills took advantage of the glut in signing Rapp to a modest one-year deal. He has 48 starts for the Los Angeles Rams in four NFL seasons.