Bills free agent safety Dean Marlowe signs with Detroit Lions, thanks Buffalo

The Detroit Lions have signed former Bills safety Dean Marlowe.
Marlowe had played his entire career under Sean McDermott, either with the Carolina Panthers or the Bills.
He played in 15 games this past season with four starts, recording 16 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
For his career, Marlowe has played in 31 games with 29 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
To the entire @buffalobills organization and #BillsMafia, thank you for an amazing 3 years!The relationships that my wife and I made will last a lifetime. Our hearts will forever hold a special place for the 716.🔴⚪️🔵Another chapter awaits.. 📈 pic.twitter.com/WUCuabPciA— Dean Marlowe (@machine_marlowe) April 8, 2021