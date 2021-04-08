 Skip to main content
Bills free agent safety Dean Marlowe signs with Detroit Lions, thanks Buffalo
Bills free agent safety Dean Marlowe signs with Detroit Lions, thanks Buffalo

Marlowe intercepts (copy)

Buffalo Bills strong safety Dean Marlowe is tackled by Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jesse Davis.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

The Detroit Lions have signed former Bills safety Dean Marlowe.

Marlowe had played his entire career under Sean McDermott, either with the Carolina Panthers or the Bills. 

He played in 15 games this past season with four starts, recording 16 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

For his career, Marlowe has played in 31 games with 29 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

