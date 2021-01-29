Bills free agent receiver Isaiah McKenzie thanks fans, hopes to return

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, an impending free agent, took to Instagram to thank Bills fans for their support and express a desire to return to the organization.

McKenzie, acquired on waivers from the Denver Broncos early in the 2018 season, and has appeared in 38 games in a variety of roles.

He signed a one-year, $962,500 contract before the season. He had 30 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns this past season and 10 carries for 9 yards, largely on jet sweeps. He also served as the scout team quarterback to help the Bills prepare for Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson.

He had three touchdowns – two receiving and one on a return – in the victory against Miami in Week 17, when many of the Bills' starters played only the first half.

"You track his story and the guy is just extremely tough, mentally tough as well as physically tough," coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the game. "He continues to show that, when the deck is stacked against him, he finds a way to get it done. He just kept showing up and showing up and showing up. I think that’s part of the reason why guys love him so much because he brings so much of that mentality to our team.”

