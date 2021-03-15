Bills free agency roundtable: biggest surprise and one player to watch

With the start of the legal tampering period, Buffalo News' Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf provide their thoughts on the one player who they want the Bills to sign and predict the biggest surprise of Bills' free agency.

Who is the one player you want the Bills to sign?

Carucci: Trey Hendrickson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints. I think he has everything the Bills need to boost their pass rush. Not only did he generate 13.5 sacks last season, but he consistently made quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket. He is the right age, at 26, and should come in at the right price, at a little more than $11 million per season, to be a good, long-term fit.

Skurski: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I’m a sucker for homecomings, and there wouldn’t be a better one than the greatest tight end of all time coming back to Buffalo at age 31 to try to help the Bills win their first Super Bowl. Is it unlikely? Sure. But it would sure be fun to cover.

