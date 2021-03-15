Bills free agency roundtable: biggest surprise and one player to watch

With the start of the legal tampering period, Buffalo News' Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf provide their thoughts on the one player who they want the Bills to sign and predict the biggest surprise of Bills' free agency.
Who is the one player you want the Bills to sign?
Carucci: Trey Hendrickson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints. I think he has everything the Bills need to boost their pass rush. Not only did he generate 13.5 sacks last season, but he consistently made quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket. He is the right age, at 26, and should come in at the right price, at a little more than $11 million per season, to be a good, long-term fit.
Skurski: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I’m a sucker for homecomings, and there wouldn’t be a better one than the greatest tight end of all time coming back to Buffalo at age 31 to try to help the Bills win their first Super Bowl. Is it unlikely? Sure. But it would sure be fun to cover.
Gaughan: Jason Verrett, cornerback, San Francisco 49ers. If the Bills had unlimited cap space, I'd say Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Matthew Judson. Cincinnati edge rusher Carl Lawson would be good, but I think the market for him will get too rich for the Bills. I think there’s good reason to think A.J. Epenesa will develop and improve in 2021. But they need another edge-rush option to replace and improve upon Trent Murphy. Maybe someone less expensive such as the Jets’ Tarell Basham or cheap such as the Niners’ Ronald Blair (who sat out injured in 2020) can be had (although Blair would be logical for the Jets). But my pick is an upgrade of athleticism at cornerback in Verrett. The Bills need to be better at man coverage, especially against elite offenses.
Wolf: Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans Saints defensive end. Hendrickson, 26, is coming off a breakout season, having racked up 13.5 sacks (tied with Aaron Donald for second in the league in 2020), 25 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss while playing about half of the Saints' defensive snaps. The former third-round pick from Florida Atlantic is known for his high motor, as a technician in the pass rush and as a disciplined albeit less effective run defender. His price tag will likely be around $10 million per season, but he fills a need at a premium position and could be a force in the defensive line rotation for years to come.
What will be the biggest surprise of Bills’ free agency?
Carucci: I’m not expecting any real shockers. I believe Beane when he says he doesn’t anticipate making any dramatic signings of high-end free agents. For one thing, I don’t believe that is necessary. Though the Bills have areas of need, they are mostly solid throughout the lineup and remain strong enough for another deep postseason run that could very well end with a Super Bowl victory. For another, the Bills have to be mindful of their short- and long-range salary cap picture. They are players they want/need to keep in place. And a contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen is right around the corner and will almost certainly average above $40 million per year.
Skurski: They sign Richard Sherman, who is not expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers and is searching for another ring. I mentioned this in Sunday’s Mailbag. The more I think about it, the more I like the fit. The Bills have favored short-term contracts for veterans to compete for their No. 2 cornerback, and Sherman, who turns 33 in March, could do that while having the chance to win another Super Bowl.
Gaughan: The biggest surprise already has happened – retaining of Matt Milano and Daryl Williams, both of whom signed slightly undermarket deals. I thought Milano could get a deal closer to Carolina’s Shaq Thompson ($13.6 million) if he wanted to shoot for the highest bidder. I thought he would crack $10 million a year, for sure.
Wolf: Spending major money on a tight end. It’s no secret Beane wants more from the position, but the top options available – the Los Angeles’ Chargers’ Hunter Henry and Tennessee Titans’ Jonnu Smith – would each require a significant investment. Buffalo’s offense set numerous franchise records last season. The team’s greatest needs are on defense.