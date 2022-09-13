Bills Foundation to host garage sale on field at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills Foundation announced it will be hosting a garage sale Thursday and Friday with all proceeds benefitting the foundation.

A jersey sale is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the ADPRO Fieldhouse with practice jerseys, team-issued game-cut regular jerseys and throwback jerseys.

The full garage sale is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday on the field at Highmark Stadium with tiles from the tradition wall, cleats, football and other items signed by former players.

There is a limit to five jerseys per transaction, the foundation said in a news release.