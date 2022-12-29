Bills Foundation part of $300,000 donation toward blizzard relief efforts

The Buffalo Bills Foundation will donate $100,000 to blizzard relief efforts, the team announced Thursday.

The donation will be matched by the NFL Foundation, and, as part of a joint effort, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York will commit $100,000, as well.

A portion of funds will be allocated immediately to region-wide storm-relief efforts to support the victims and all those affected by the devastating storm. Funds will also be allocated to future needs of the community as recovery efforts continue in the coming months.

"The Christmas storm of 2022 has been the most intensive storm that we have experienced here in Erie County," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said in a statement. "The loss of life, the amount of people that were in fear of losing loved ones, of not getting medications, or of freezing to death. And for the Buffalo Bills to step up and donate money that could go to feeding people that are basically at this point may be starving or may be homeless, is again showing what a great community partner the Buffalo Bills organization is."

The Bills said they are focused on identifying the areas most in need and helping the entire community recover from the storm.

"The impact of the recent blizzard has been devastating for our community," Bills Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia said in a statement. "In true Western New York spirit, our first responders and community leaders, along with our friends and neighbors, have stepped up to assist those in need.”

All donations made to the Buffalo Bills Foundation from Thursday through Jan. 10 will also benefit the relief efforts. Bills fans can further aid the storm response efforts at the last regular home game of the season against the New England Patriots through the 50/50 raffle. The net charitable proceeds from the raffle will be donated to blizzard relief.