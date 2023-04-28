A month before his 17th birthday, Dalton Kincaid noted on social media that he was “honored to have gotten my first paycheck of 46$.” (We will reserve judgment on the use of the trailing dollar sign.)

That tweet from September 2016 was among the first for the high schooler. Kincaid is not a prolific tweeter – only about 500 in the nearly seven years since then.

honored to have gotten my first paycheck of 46$ — Dalton Kincaid (@_DaltonKincaid) September 10, 2016

The tweet was floating around Friday in the aftermath of the Utah tight end’s selection by the Buffalo Bills with the 25th pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. Most of the replies or quote tweets were from the last 12 hours rather than from 2016.

Kincaid will make substantially more as an NFL player, of course, but let’s back up one step because he could have cashed in sooner.

He reportedly could have made around $1 million last fall had he transferred from Utah to Alabama by the Alabama group that supports the program’s Name, Image and Likeness operation. Kincaid opted to remain at Utah.

"We had a player who was offered, I believe, about a million dollars to pull him over to another team,” Utah AD Mark Harlan told Sports Illustrated last fall.

Now he joins the Bills with a four-year contract with a fifth-year team option.

According to the salary calculator from FrontOfficeSports, Kincaid’s projected first contract will be for $14,490,995 total with a signing bonus of $7,538,096.

The Buffalo Bills have traded for the 25th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid.(🏈: @Cisco) pic.twitter.com/HsSpeP7BKY — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 28, 2023