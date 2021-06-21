Bills finalizing contract agreement with defensive tackle Eli Ankou

The Buffalo Bills are on the cusp of adding a well-traveled defensive lineman to their roster.

According to a league source, the team is close to a contract agreement with nose tackle Eli Ankou. The signing was first reported by WGR 550.

Ankou, originally from Ottawa, will be joining his seventh NFL team since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2017.

After being released by Houston during final cuts that year, he was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and appeared in 11 games over two seasons, registering 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Ankou then spent nine games on the Cleveland Browns' active roster during the 2019 season, finishing with seven tackles. He spent time on the Indianapolis Colts' active roster at the start of the 2020 season after being released by the Browns. After being waived by Indianapolis, the Texans claimed Ankou, but then traded him to the Dallas Cowboys. He played in seven games for the Cowboys.

Earlier this offseason, he signed with Atlanta as a free agent, but was released earlier this month.

A 6-foot-3-inch, 325-pounder, Ankou played in college at UCLA. With the Bills, he'll compete for playing time as a one-technique defensive tackle. Once Ankou's signing becomes official, the team will have two available spots left open on its offseason roster.

