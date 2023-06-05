The Buffalo Bills formally announced a four-year contract extension Monday with defensive tackle Ed Oliver, keeping him with the team through the 2027 season.

Oliver, the No. 9 overall pick in 2019 NFL draft, was heading into the final season of his rookie contract.

Terms of the extension were not released by the team, but it was reported last week that the maximum value of the deal is $68 million, with up to $45 million in guarantees.

The extension allows the Bills to spread out some of the money Oliver was due this season – $10.753 million – to make cap space. The Bills entered the weekend with $2.189 million in cap space, according to the NFL Players Association.

Oliver, 25, has played 62 games in four years with the Bills, with 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 151 total tackles and 42 quarterback hits. His signing gives the team some long-term stability at the position, as every other defensive tackle on the roster is going into the final year of his respective contract for the 2023 season.