Bills final 53-man roster projection: Defensive line puzzle difficult to sort out at final cuts

Analysis: Here’s the problem with keeping three quarterbacks: The Bills are too good elsewhere. It’s hard to justify a spot on the active roster to a quarterback who will be inactive every week. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that Trubisky is only on a one-year contract and expected to pursue a starting job elsewhere next season. If the Bills think Fromm has the potential to develop into a solid No. 2 quarterback, they might not want to risk losing him to waivers. Even so, that would be a move made for 2022 and beyond, and this is a team built to win now. Going with two quarterbacks allows the Bills to keep a player somewhere else. Either Fromm or Webb can be added to the practice squad as the third quarterback. The Bills greatly value how Webb did that job last year.