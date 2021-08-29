Bills final 53-man roster projection: Defensive line puzzle difficult to sort out at final cuts

The players have done all they can do.
Now, it’s up to Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott to decide who will make up the 53-player roster for a Buffalo Bills team that enters the 2021 season with lofty expectations.
The Bills have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to trim their roster from its current 81 players.
A couple of things to keep in mind as we head toward final cuts.
From 2018-2020, Beane drafted 23 players. Only one of them, seventh-round wide receiver Austin Proehl, failed to spend any time with the organization. Two more, 2019 fifth-round linebacker Vosean Joseph and 2020 sixth-round receiver Isaiah Hodgins, spent their rookie season on injured reserve. Joseph was released last year, while Hodgins is involved in a roster battle this year. Quarterback Jake Fromm made the Bills’ 53-man roster last year, but was inactive all season – meaning 19 of Beane’s 23 picks have appeared in at least one regular-season game.
The Buffalo Bills’ backups got a lot of good work in this summer, and they look better than the backups from the three preseason foes on this summer’s schedule.
Last year, the Bills released veteran receiver Andre Roberts and safety Dean Marlowe, but as vested veterans, they did not need to clear waivers, and the team had handshake agreements with both of them to bring them back the next day after some other roster moves. It’s possible the Bills could do that again this year, with running back Taiwan Jones and tight end Jacob Hollister being logical candidates.
Here is The Buffalo News’ final projection on what the Bills’ roster will look like:
Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky.
Cuts (2): Jake Fromm, Davis Webb.
Analysis: Here’s the problem with keeping three quarterbacks: The Bills are too good elsewhere. It’s hard to justify a spot on the active roster to a quarterback who will be inactive every week. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that Trubisky is only on a one-year contract and expected to pursue a starting job elsewhere next season. If the Bills think Fromm has the potential to develop into a solid No. 2 quarterback, they might not want to risk losing him to waivers. Even so, that would be a move made for 2022 and beyond, and this is a team built to win now. Going with two quarterbacks allows the Bills to keep a player somewhere else. Either Fromm or Webb can be added to the practice squad as the third quarterback. The Bills greatly value how Webb did that job last year.
Wide receivers (7): Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson, Jake Kumerow.
Cuts (4): Tanner Gentry, Isaiah Hodgins, Brandon Powell, Steven Sims.
Analysis: Kumerow earned a spot on the team through his play this summer. Stevenson showed his explosiveness in the first two preseason games. The Bills could also put McKenzie on injured reserve after he makes the initial 53-man roster if his shoulder injury is going to keep him out early in the year. Hodgins’ shoulder injury likely ended any chance of making the active roster, but it could allow the Bills to sneak him onto the practice squad.
Running backs/fullbacks (5): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam.
Cuts (3): Antonio Williams, Christian Wade, Kerrith Whyte.
Analysis: Injuries suffered by Williams and Wade in the preseason ended any chance either had to push for a spot on the active roster. Gilliam’s game against Chicago really displayed his versatility. The top four running backs all have defined roles, although it will be interesting to see if the Bills make Breida active on game days. The past two years, T.J. Yeldon played sparingly when Singletary and Moss were healthy, with the third running back on game days usually being Jones because of his contributions on special teams.
Tight ends (2): Dawson Knox, Jacob Hollister.
Cuts (3): Tommy Sweeney, Nate Becker, Quintin Morris.
Analysis: Sweeney has been out with a foot injury since the Detroit game, so it’s hard to imagine he’s done enough to earn a roster spot. If the Bills really like him, they could place him on the initial 53-man roster, then move him to injured reserve and re-sign someone else. They can get away with going with just two true tight ends, though, because Gilliam played there last year and can step in when needed.
Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger, Spencer Brown, Ryan Bates, Tommy Doyle.
Cuts (4): Jack Anderson, Jordan Devey, Jamil Douglas, Bobby Hart.
Analysis: This ended up being more straightforward than was thought to be the case going into training camp. Doyle looked overmatched at times in training camp and the preseason. He’ll likely start his career as a game-day inactive while the Bills develop him. Brown is dealing with a knee injury, but as long that’s not long term, he had the clear edge over Hart throughout the summer in the competition to be the team’s swing tackle.
Defensive ends (6): Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, Efe Obada.
Cuts (2): Darryl Johnson Jr., Mike Love.
Analysis: Beane said he’s gotten some calls on defensive ends and expects that to pick up as the roster deadline approaches. Don’t rule out a big move here. It’s noteworthy that Rousseau started opposite Hughes in the preseason finale, with Addison and Epenesa the next ones in. Would the Bills consider trading Addison, who is in the final year of his contract, if a team came calling for a veteran defensive end? What about Johnson, a contributor on special teams who has also flashed at times as a pass rusher? In this scenario, the Bills would definitely be nervous about trying to get Johnson through waivers and onto the practice squad.
Defensive tackles (5): Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Vernon Butler, Justin Zimmer, Harrison Phillips.
Cut (1): Brandin Bryant.
Analysis: I’d expect some movement here, with Phillips making the initial 53-man roster, then being placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Remember, players placed on injured reserve before teams set their 53-man roster are required to be out for the season, but after those rosters are set, players can be placed on injured reserve and then return later in the year. By doing that with Phillips, the Bills will be able to bring back a player somewhere else.
Linebackers (5): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Andre Smith, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich.
Cuts (3): Tyrel Dodson, Marquel Lee, Joe Giles-Harris.
Analysis: The last spot in this projection came down to Doyle or Dodson, with the lean being toward the drafted offensive tackle. Part of the reasoning for that is the expectation that getting Dodson on the practice squad figures to be less risky than exposing an offensive tackle drafted in the fifth round. Giles-Harris has had a strong camp and made a good run at a roster spot. If cut, he figures to stick around on the practice squad if he makes it through waivers. Knowing Milano and Klein are unvaccinated might be a reason to keep the numbers up at this position, too.
Safeties (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson.
Cut (1): Josh Thomas.
Analysis: Johnson’s knee injury could complicate things here. After Saturday’s game, here’s the update McDermott gave on that: “Counting on the trainers and what their projection is for Jaquan. He should be fine. I think it’s gone from week to week at this point to day to day. I’m encouraged by the reports I’m hearing and we have a lot of trust in Jaquan, as well. But that’s one of those that there is a projection on and we’re crossing our fingers at this point.” If Johnson is well enough, Hamlin vs. Thomas is a very close competition. We’ll give the slight edge to the draft pick because of Beane’s track record laid out above.
Cornerbacks (5): Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal.
Cuts (5): Rachad Wildgoose, Cam Lewis, Nick McCloud, Olaijah Griffin, Tim Harris.
Analysis: This is one position the Bills might explore adding to from outside the organization. Injuries to Wallace, Jackson and Johnson at the moment also complicate things. If any of them won’t be ready for Week 1, depth becomes a concern. Siran Neal has worked at outside cornerback some during training camp, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has said his best position is in the slot. That leaves Jackson as the only true backup at outside cornerback. It’s a good bet at least two of the cornerbacks on the cut list make the practice squad. The Bills are probably not all that concerned with losing any of them on waivers.