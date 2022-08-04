Bills fans won't stop sending toilet paper to Von Miller

While turkey burgers were a big topic on Day 1 at Bills training camp, some fans did not forget Von Miller's mention of the toilet paper.

"I’m 33 years old and toilet paper’s different,” he said at St. John Fisher on July 24. “The beds are different. There’s no TV in the dorm room. It’s a little bit different. You’ve got to make up your bed and change it and do all of that stuff every day. It takes some getting used to, but I’m all for it.”

In the interest of making the Bills' newest superstar comfortable, Miller told reporters that fans have been sending toilet paper to him.

"Football fans are great but Bills Mafia is different. I made one comment last week about the toilet paper at training camp and they haven’t stopped mailing me different kinds of toilet paper and plant-based wipes and all types of things," he said Thursday.

Von Miller says he had many fans mail him different type of toilet paper, including plant-based wipes, after this last presser: “Boxes on boxes on boxes on boxes of toilet paper and wipes.” https://t.co/Zp6vEqR5Lc — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 4, 2022

Miller had never gone away to training camp in his 11 previous training camps with the Denver Broncos.

"It's just great," he said, noting the janitors, the cafeteria staff, the staffers who drive players to the field in golf carts.

"The great people here, they definitely make up for all the things you can perceive that to be missing," he said. "I'm excited to be a Bill. Two weeks in, I'm feeling good and definitely feeling the love. I appreciate y'all."