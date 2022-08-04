 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bills fans won't stop sending toilet paper to Von Miller

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Von Miller at training camp on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

While turkey burgers were a big topic on Day 1 at Bills training camp, some fans did not forget Von Miller's mention of the toilet paper.  

"I’m 33 years old and toilet paper’s different,” he said at St. John Fisher on July 24. “The beds are different. There’s no TV in the dorm room. It’s a little bit different. You’ve got to make up your bed and change it and do all of that stuff every day. It takes some getting used to, but I’m all for it.”

In the interest of making the Bills' newest superstar comfortable, Miller told reporters that fans have been sending toilet paper to him. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"Football fans are great but Bills Mafia is different. I made one comment last week about the toilet paper at training camp and they haven’t stopped mailing me different kinds of toilet paper and plant-based wipes and all types of things," he said Thursday.

People are also reading…

Miller had never gone away to training camp in his 11 previous training camps with the Denver Broncos. 

"It's just great," he said, noting the janitors, the cafeteria staff, the staffers who drive players to the field in golf carts. 

"The great people here, they definitely make up for all the things you can perceive that to be missing," he said. "I'm excited to be a Bill. Two weeks in, I'm feeling good and definitely feeling the love. I appreciate y'all."

0 Comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UB quarterback Cole Snyder discusses the transition of joining the Bulls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News