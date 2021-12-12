 Skip to main content
Bills fans wish power was still out after lousy first half vs. Tampa Bay
Bills fans wish power was still out after lousy first half vs. Tampa Bay

Western New York battered by windstorm (copy)

A National Grid crew tends to a large branch that knocked out a power line on Box Avenue in Buffalo in November 2020.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

At halftime of the Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, roughly 12,000 households in Erie and Niagara counties were still without power following the windstorm that pummeled Western New York on Saturday.

Given Bills fans' morale after the Tom Brady-led Bucs jumped out to a dominant 24-3 lead at halftime, several joked – well, they may not have been joking – that they wished their power was still out.

Our Twitter crowd-source attempt to learn how local football fans were navigating power outages to still watch the Bills game was met with miserable responses.

"They aren't missing much." "Your lucky" (sic). "Don't bother." "Better not to watch." 

Roughly 90,000 customers were without power Saturday evening, combining the reports of NYSEG and National Grid. The majority of households saw their power restored late last night or before the game kicked off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

