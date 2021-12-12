Bills fans wish power was still out after lousy first half vs. Tampa Bay

At halftime of the Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, roughly 12,000 households in Erie and Niagara counties were still without power following the windstorm that pummeled Western New York on Saturday.

Given Bills fans' morale after the Tom Brady-led Bucs jumped out to a dominant 24-3 lead at halftime, several joked – well, they may not have been joking – that they wished their power was still out.

Kinda wish our power was still out. This game is already a disaster. https://t.co/czXPjGH6QE — Mike Feigin (@mike_feigin) December 12, 2021

Our Twitter crowd-source attempt to learn how local football fans were navigating power outages to still watch the Bills game was met with miserable responses.

"They aren't missing much." "Your lucky" (sic). "Don't bother." "Better not to watch."