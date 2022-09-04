Bills fans want to be all in, but there's always that fear of heartbreak

Steven Ceccarelli witnesses it every Saturday in fall. Customers decked in red, white and blue walk into A&C Meat Co., his small shop in Lake View, to buy sausages and burgers for grilling. They might be tailgating the next day at Highmark Stadium, which is located 12 minutes down the road. Or they might be grilling at home before the Buffalo Bills game.

“Football season in Buffalo the last couple years has helped us through the ups and downs of Covid,” he said, “and put the city in a constant happy place.”

That psychological uplift includes Ceccarelli himself. A native of Derby and Bills fan “since I could open my eyes,” Ceccarelli said his father had season tickets during the team’s most storied era in the late '80s and '90s. Today, he is locked in on the 2022 season, one in which many football forecasters and oddsmakers are predicting the Josh Allen-led Bills could finally, for the first time in franchise history, win it all.

“It’s all I can think about since training camp,” Ceccarelli said.

Well, it’s not actually all he can think about. Love them a little or love them a lot, the Bills are one of the most maddeningly heartbreaking, yet alluring, franchises in all of pro sports. The team’s lore includes a collection of catchphrases that are threaded together by hope and tears:

Wide Right.

Home Run Throwback – or as it is often called, the Music City Miracle.

Thirteen Seconds.

“Those phrases are very painful,” said Camille Gray, a 61-year-old Niagara Falls native who now lives in Massachusetts and travels back to the Buffalo region for home games. Gray admits she is “cautiously optimistic” about this season.

“I know it's the best team since the Super Bowl years,” she said, “but (I’m) still nervous.”

We asked fans about their level of excitement for the 2022 season. Their answers, unsurprisingly, were uniformly upbeat and captured well in this comment from Rick Matthews, a Western New York comedian who, at 43, has a decadeslong memory of hopes, aspirations and disappointments: “Every year that I can remember, we have said to each other, ‘This is the year, baby! Going all the way!’ Matthews said. “This is the ACTUAL year. We're going all the way.

“I'm so excited I've pre-peed my pants in anticipation.”

Hey, accidents do happen. But of course, we needn’t tell Bills fans that.

Power of 'like-minded people'

The well-studied phenomenon of fandom, which spans sports and culture, includes traditions, fashion, social cues and even specific language. For Buffalo fans, that means a brief glimpse of someone in red, white and blue Zubaz pants instantly identifies them as a member of the Bills Mafia. It means if you hear someone shout “Hey-ayyyyyyy-ayyyyyyyy-ayy,” you’ll probably sing it back and add the words from the “Shout!” song, “Let’s go Buffalo!” Or if you hear the words “Where would you rather be…” you’ll instantly think of Marv Levy and fill in the rest: “... than right here, right now?”

“When fans come together, they’re a tribe of like-minded people,” said David Meerman Scott, co-author of “Fanocracy,” a Wall Street Journal bestselling book.

Losing and disappointment doesn’t necessarily detract from that, as Buffalo fans have proved over the decades, notably, by maintaining strong attendance levels even in the team’s worst seasons.

When a team is struggling, Scott said, “the like-minded people aspect is still super powerful, because the fans can share in their misery and commiserate with one another.”

Buffalo fans can share in plenty.

Ceccarelli, at 43, remembers the team’s four consecutive Super Bowl berths – and losses – in the early 1990s. “Wide right” – a reference to the field goal that could have won the Bills a championship in 1991 – is a phrase that surely triggers sensations of seeing, feeling and tasting your most vivid dreams — and then having them yanked coldly away.

Ceccarelli also remembers the so-called “Home Run Throwback” back in the January 2000 AFC wild-card playoff game: With only 16 seconds left on the clock, a field goal gave the Bills a 16-15 lead against the Tennessee Titans. But that lead – and the victory – was wiped away moments later when a lateral pass by Tennessee led to a final-seconds touchdown. Most football fans remember it as the “Music City Miracle.”

Bills fans recall it as yet another heartbreak. But not the last one.

That game in Nashville was the Bills’ final playoff appearance for 18 years — the longest drought in American pro sports until it was snapped by Sean McDermott during the 2017 season, his first as head coach. In the ensuing years, McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane built a winning franchise, drafting Allen at quarterback in 2018, and then seemed to rocket toward football’s pinnacle with an AFC Championship Game appearance in January 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs followed by a divisional playoff game last season, again in Kansas City. A win last January would have meant hosting the AFC championship, and possibly a return to the Super Bowl.

Victory seemed nearly assured when the Bills scored twice in the final two minutes. With 13 seconds remaining, the team had a three-point lead.

But then the Chiefs managed to tie the game with a field goal, win the coin toss, and score in sudden-death overtime.

Wide Right. Home Run Throwback. Thirteen Seconds.

A supercharged football team can give you tingles of excitement. But that sensation can feel awfully close to shivers and shudders.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s always in the back of your mind,” Ceccarelli said. “Buffalo always seems to give you heartbreak.”

But that heartbreak hardly ever seems to result in breaking up with the Bills. Think about it yourself: How many people do you know who gave up on the Bills because they just can’t seem to win it all?

“We live and die with this team,” Ceccarelli said.

Katie Burakowski, who is an assistant professor and chair of the sport management program at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, sometimes poses a series of question to students in her entry-level classes.

“Why are you all Bill fans?” she asks. “What have you gotten out of this? How has your fandom been built?”

Burakowski, who has a doctorate in sports administration from the University of Northern Colorado, is typically speaking to 18- to 22-year-old students in a 100-level Introduction to Sport Management course.

“We sit down and break it down: How you become a sports fan? Why you become a sports fan? What do you get when your team chronically loses?” Burakowski said.

The general answers to that line of questioning include family traditions, social norms, and the excitement of a particular sport.

In a “blue-collar city culture like Buffalo,” Burakowski said, “we wear it on our chests like a badge of honor: ‘Look, I put up with the 17 years of miserable to get two, three, four years of excitement. Even though I’m still nervous that it’s not really going to come together.”

Today, those nerves arc generations of Bills fans. While Millennials, Gen Xers and baby boomers can easily harken back to the team’s Super Bowl years and the disappointment of the Home Run Throwback, those milestones are mostly the stuff of history books for younger fans. But the playoff drought lives in memory, and the 13 Seconds debacle is vivid and still stings.

John Cimperman sees the difference. A longtime NBA and NHL executive and sports marketing agency owner, Cimperman is now the founder and operator of 42 North Brewing Co. in East Aurora. That dual positioning of sports expertise and the ability to sit at a bar and chat with customers gives him direct insight into fans’ psyche — and what he’s seeing is tempered enthusiasm.

“It’s funny: Four-some years ago when we were a bubble playoff team, it just seemed like people were putting their lawn chairs down on Main Street in September,” Cimperman said, referring to the idea that people were preparing for a championship parade. “They were eternally optimistic. Now I think they’re much more cautiously optimistic.”

In an informal questionnaire for this story, we asked 20-plus fans, “Do you worry something bad will happen?” Not everyone said yes — but most did, in some form. A sampling, lightly edited for clarity:

• “Always,” said Jeremy Schwob, 39, a Western New York native who is now based in Annapolis, Md.

– “I do not worry that something bad (will) happen, but I kind of expect it,” said Michael Deitzer, 45, of West Seneca. “Until we win the Super Bowl, our cynicism will always be there. To be honest, I was that person that said that something bad will happen right after we scored the touchdown and had 13 seconds left on the clock.”

– “After the Kansas City loss, I will always have the fear in the back of my mind,” said Ashley Perrella, 34, of Webster. “But (I’m) also optimistic and hopeful at the same time.”

– “I’m not worried about it,” said Ramona Clemons, a 31-year-old Buffalo native who now lives in Atlanta. “You know the saying: Three strikes, you’re out! We were too close these last two years. Third time’s a charm!”

– “I always do (worry) and I am so stressed out when I watch these games,” said Lauren Mucica, 20, who is originally from Tonawanda and attends college in Slippery Rock, Pa. “But I have my full trust in Sean McDermott and this team.”

– “I’m a Bills fan after all,” said Brenda Alesii, 64, of Buffalo. “I always fear something ‘Billsy’ can happen and ruin our chances of finally bringing that elusive Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo.”

– “There’s always that thought, but if you dwell on it, it’s toxic,” said Chris Gallagher, 36, of Tonawanda. “I try to shed and shield myself from it and not let it eat at me if it happens.”

The trend is clear: It’s passionate and personal. Even though we’re not on the field, nor drawing up plays, nor making trades or scouting next year’s draft picks, the wins and losses aren’t shrugged off.

They feel like they are ours — so much so that fans tend to refer to the Bills as “we” and “us.”

“The psychological trait that most determines how much fandom people have is this tendency to feel like when the team wins, you win, or when the team loses, you lose,” said Mike Lewis, a fan analytics expert and professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. “They actually feel the wins and they feel the losses on a very personal level.”

Lewis hosts a Fanalytics podcast and regularly conducts rankings and surveys of fan fandoms. “Sports fandom is incredibly important — it’s a big part of people's self identity,” he said. “It is something that people use to define themselves.”

'What a celebration'

Buffalo fans have a kindred spirit on this one: Levy, the coach of those Super Bowl teams. Losing those big games was “tremendously disappointing and heartbreaking, not just for us, but for the fans too,” Levy said, but you could easily argue it didn’t hurt his career or legacy. The 97-year-old is revered by Bills fans and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

During a recent phone interview from the Chicago home he shares with his wife, Fran, Levy recalled an evening in the midst of the four-year Super Bowl run: A caller to his Monday night television show said, by Levy’s recollection, “Coach, don’t go back. I can’t take it. My heart is breaking too much.”

“My answer to him was, ‘Sir, I understand your pain. I share it. But I’m glad you’re not on my team!’ ” said Levy, who was being lighthearted. In reality, he understood the caller’s point.

“It was the Buffalo Bills fans who were so doggone supportive that certainly contributed to motivating me and the players to fight our way back in again,” he said. “We feel, and still feel, so sorry we never could have rewarded them with that championship.”

Levy grasps the feelings of Bills fans — and knows, too, how they will feel if the team finally wins a Super Bowl. A native of Chicago, Levy is a lifelong Cubs fan. He remembers the Cubs as “a pretty darn good team” when he was a child: They ascended to the World Series in 1932, when young Marv was 7, and then again in 1935 and 1938. In 1945, Levy was enlisted during World War II and home on furlough when the Cubs advanced to Game 7 of the World Series. Along with the other military members in uniform, he got moved to the front of the line to buy 55-cent tickets.

The Cubs lost to Detroit, 9-3, and Levy’s friend, who was also in uniform, started chanting, “Wait till next year!”

The next year was 2016. By then, Levy was two decades removed from coaching and living again in Chicago. The Cubs invited him to lead the crowd in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” for one of the games, and the team ultimately, finally, won the championship.

“We kept waiting and waiting,” said Levy, who wrote a children's book called "Go Cubs Go!" about the win. “What a celebration it was here.”

What a celebration it will be here, too. Possibly. Someday. Maybe this year.

Although perhaps we should punctuate that differently: Maybe this year?