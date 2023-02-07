On Tuesday morning, Jessica Pegula shared an update on her mother, Kim, and the circumstances that led to her hospitalization in June and her condition.
Bills fans were deeply touched and sent best wishes to the family on social media.
Here is a sampling:
Prayers to Kim and the Pegula family. And just another example of why we should always show compassion, because we never know what someone is going through.❤️ https://t.co/nUeglR7uOV— Amanda Massare (@AmandaMassare) February 7, 2023
this is heartbreaking and I'm glad Kim Pegula is on the road to recovery, but it's gotta be even harder to talk about it and I wish that the fans were more sensitive about their situation (aka minding their own business!) https://t.co/i6oMDwdBCX— in my misanthrope era (@dhsauno) February 7, 2023
I think I've mentioned this previously but I had the pleasure of meeting Kim Pegula at @SloanSportsConf last year and she is so nice, genuine, and down to earth. This is a scary story but so happy to hear that she is improving https://t.co/4ekvw7dvvu— Seth Warner (@Seth_W19) February 7, 2023
thinking about Kim Pegula ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Uv8X1uyifA— Kadie Daye (DJ Kadie) (@djkadie2) February 7, 2023
😢💔❤️🩹 An update on Kim Pegula When we wanted to know it was only cause we cared. She’s kinda our mom too, and we’re with her, and you guys, while she tries to get better. https://t.co/JGQcaakMBN— Colorado Bills Backers (@CObillsbackers) February 7, 2023
❤️ So incredibly brave to share her story… and her family’s story… the strength the Pegula’s have shown this past year is nothing short of amazing. Continued well wishes to Kim as she continues her recovery journey. What a fighter! https://t.co/8E4UdQzR4q— amber (@aehill_418) February 7, 2023
It seems like Buffalo had two big victories greater than the Super Bowl...Damar Hamlin & Kim Pegula. Two miracles. This is a nice piece. https://t.co/figGoExRMY— Jess Lilly (@JessicaLilly419) February 7, 2023
The bravery it took to be so vulnerable and share with us. I hope for Kim’s progress to continue and that she makes a full recovery. ❤️https://t.co/63h6PAWN72— Taylor Joan Carlson (@TeejCarlson) February 7, 2023
Prayers to Kim Pegula and her entire family. 💙 #BillsMafia— Gabrielle (@backhandology_) February 7, 2023
Best wishes for Kim Pegula's continued recovery. The Pegulas are a special family. They exhibit many qualities that I admire in good leaders and people. I'm grateful for what they have given the region I used to call my home. https://t.co/bZYY6gDts6— David M. Cecala (@cecala_david) February 7, 2023
Best wishes for Kim Pegula. ❤️ https://t.co/5EF3CQ7Cs6— Rich Flowers (@RRich87) February 7, 2023