Bills fans send outpouring of support for tailgating legend Pinto Ron before surgery

If you follow virtually any Buffalo Bills fans on social media, you will see a deluge of support for tailgating legend Ken Johnson, aka “Pinto Ron.”

Johnson, 62, is scheduled for open heart surgery Tuesday.

Before the pandemic led to a ban on tailgating and in-person attendance at many stadiums, including the regular season at Bills Stadium, Johnson had been to 423 consecutive Bills games over 26 years, from the 1994 season opener to the wild-card playoff loss in January 2020 at Houston.

Johnson, noted for being doused with ketchup and mustard, did travel to a number of away games that allowed fans and returned to tailgate at the Bills' playoff game.

“I’m just going to start saying – I’m at 423 right now – that I’ve been at 424 consecutive games that allow fans,” Johnson told The News before the season. “I’ll just throw a little asterisk at the end of it.”

