While it seemed as if Jordan Poyer might have played his last game for the Buffalo Bills and was headed elsewhere in free agency, that all changed Wednesday when the Bills announced a two-year deal with Poyer, hours before the new league year began.
Here is a sampling of early reaction from Bills fans on social media:
Poyer & Hyde is the best bromance in the NFL hands down— Simp C (@ayo_cimbo) March 15, 2023
I thought for sure Poyer was gone, glad they brought him back #GoBills— Chris Miller (@Chris_Miller_6) March 15, 2023
Poyer joins the long list of players who use Miami as leverage to get more money from other teams. It is what it is.— Joey (@Joey_Phins91) March 15, 2023
i was just gonna tweet out that i felt like i spent all season saying goodbye to Poyer and enjoying his play. but now he's back! him and Hyde are ready for one more go at a SB and I'm lovin it! https://t.co/9Ol31iouJf— Random_Chick (@Bills_Chick) March 15, 2023
Judging by my feed, I think most Bills fan never wanted Poyer to leave. But I think they had to talk themselves into being ok with it thus leading to a lot of cranky tweets since the season ended 🤷🏻♀️— Krystle Noel (@KrystleNoel1128) March 15, 2023
We got Poyer everything is gonna be fine baby— Kung Fu Sammy 🦬 🧜♀️ (@slamminsammy221) March 15, 2023
It’s official!! Welcome back Poyer Ranger! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/P55zgnThWF— RetroYimmy (@RetroYimmy) March 15, 2023
Welcome back Pro Bowl Po!💰‼️Poyer signs back with Buffalo on a 2-year deal, per Adam Schefter pic.twitter.com/2doCmNVdDS— abarsports (@AnthonyRybarcz2) March 15, 2023
Poyer and Hyde show continues! I love this pic.twitter.com/xVQTr4wMvC— Bills Fan Corey 🇨🇦 (@BillsfanCanada) March 15, 2023
Glad Poyer is staying in Buffalo!!!🏈 https://t.co/CN1WaHydJJ— Kevin Roberts (@kevrober24) March 15, 2023
Something something Jordan Poyer !!! Go Bills— (Matt) The Bearded Photog 🦬 (@beardedphotog24) March 15, 2023