Bills fans react to selection of Georgia running back James Cook in Round 2

The Buffalo Bills traded down twice in the second round and selected Georgia running back James Cook at No. 63.
Here is the initial social media reaction to the Bills' selection:
the #Bills gain a running back with a great pair of hands.he might not be Breece Hall, but how are we feeling #BillsMafia?https://t.co/QWu75K66wS— Dakota Zientek (@DakotaZientek) April 30, 2022
James Cook gon be a dog for the bills I can see it now🔥— Big Mike8️⃣〽️ (@NextUpMike_) April 30, 2022
James Cook to the Bills is perfect.— Kay 💸 (@CallMeKK_) April 30, 2022
The Bills getting James Cook may be the highlight of round 2Great pick.#billsmafia— Andy Siar (@sqa4188) April 30, 2022
James cook gonna be rb1 for the bills either halfway through the season or his 2nd year for sure— Gamebred 🍇 (@Richard_Lopez21) April 30, 2022
James Cook was the one player I did not want to see go to the Bills. Ugh, gotta face this guy for at least a few years— Jon Appelbaum (@originalJBaum) April 30, 2022
James Cook is a brilliant pick for the Bills. He will be the starter by the end of the year. #NFLDraft— Nick Gardner (@G_Nick2) April 30, 2022
Bills grabbing James cook a good pick they needed a back like him— 1of1 Juice (@_CamJuice) April 30, 2022
Bills with a steal. James Cook that late. Thats crazy. He’s going to be their lead back by week 4 #BookIt— TBev (@TBev13) April 30, 2022
James Cook going to Buffalo. The Bills must like smaller, super-athletic playmakers from UGA. #GoDawgs #NFLdraft— Kyle Funderburk (@DKFunderburk) April 30, 2022
How cool is it that James Cook is going to win back to back titles in college and the NFL? Go Bills. 🦬 https://t.co/sYaXVzx0zb— Adam Sassone 🦬 (@BuffaloAdam) April 30, 2022
Hopefully the Bills actually use James Cook— Angel (@vngwrld) April 30, 2022