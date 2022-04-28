Bills fans react to selection of Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam

Bills fans quickly took to social media to reach to the selection of Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.
No way the league let us get Kaiir Elam … it’s over… no team can compete #billsmafia— SRF (@SmartRaptorsFan) April 29, 2022
Elam and White is gonna be so nasty i'm so happy https://t.co/0sfvyWaBJm— David (@BiIIsFan40) April 29, 2022
Bills defense is gonna be a problem Greg Rousseau Ed Oliver Daquan jonesVon miller Matt Milano Tremaine EdmundsTre white Jordan poyerMicah Hyde Kaiir Elam— Michael Marinaro (@Allenformvp) April 29, 2022
People are also reading…
Kaiir Elam runs a sub 4.4 forty and adds some much needed speed to this secondary now that Tyreek Hill is in the division. Welcome to #BillsMafia— Sam Manfredi (@80Manfredi) April 29, 2022
VERY happy with the Elam pick. Bills have done well developing athletic traits. They finally get young and athletic in the secondary.— Josh Allen Stats (@JoshAllenStats) April 29, 2022
Look I did a lot of mocks, but Elam was clearly the best fit for us and I love it!! https://t.co/fD461iRcmy— Lance from Lancaster (@LancerN24) April 29, 2022
Elam a bad man— cody (@CodyCodyholton2) April 29, 2022
I really like the Elam pick. But wow the Jets are having a great draft— Buffalo Buck (@BuckBuffalo) April 29, 2022
My father is very excited for Kaiir Elam pic.twitter.com/Px4LTcfX05— Squintin Tarantino (@nickdejo) April 29, 2022