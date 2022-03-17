Bills fans react on Twitter to wide receiver Cole Beasley's release

The Bills released wide receiver Cole Beasley on Thursday in a salary cap move after being unable to execute a trade.
Here is some of the initial reaction from Bills fans on social media:
Beasley was so important to Allen’s development. Still has good football left in him. Any team with a young QB would be smart to add him https://t.co/MgOW6cXfo8— Tony (@tonyzanatian) March 17, 2022
Cole Beasley kind of released himself with his anti-vaxx antics that became a distraction during a pretty important stretch of last season.— John Bava III (@JohnBava3) March 17, 2022
Despite his personal opinions, Cole Beasley was phenomenal as a Buffalo Bill and instrumental in the development of Josh Allen. I won’t miss the drama/antics, but Im thankful he played for us and wish him luck in the future. Thank you Cole! #BillsMafia— y-Denim Chicken (@PlopWarner) March 17, 2022
Whether you liked Cole Beasley or not, he was an integral member of getting this team where it is today.I’ll NEVER forget these two.#BillsMafia | #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/Xgwqwf5zjL— Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) March 17, 2022
S/O to Cole Beasley for his time spent in Buffalo. I know he soured with some of the fanbase bc of his political takes (which is unfortunate), but he did everything we could’ve asked on the field. Stand up guy in my book. Thank you Cole, and good luck going forward.— 🎙REV🎙 (@TheRevRhodes) March 17, 2022
I was not aware of just how many people would be this jubilant about Cole Beasley getting released but I'm here for it— New Year Same Bad Takes (@wrongopinionman) March 17, 2022
Wishing you all the best in your future. Thanks for your time in Buffalo, Beasley ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ https://t.co/x3vwUvHws4— Heather (@KandC1113) March 17, 2022
We all like to dunk on Beasley but his contributions are going to be missed a whole lot. They need to find a solid replacement. Maybe they run Howard in the slot a bit more, though. RIP to the craziest white boy to do it.— Brian (@BrianduNord) March 17, 2022
I love Cole Beasley 🥺🥺🥺— mai (@babymai__) March 17, 2022
Cole Beasley played a huge role in developing JA17. Thank you bease— Derek Pi (@derekpie_) March 17, 2022
Without Cole Beasley, Josh Allen doesn't evolve into the Josh Allen we have today.Good luck Bease! https://t.co/ypAmJLphJV— Hansel (@UberHansen) March 17, 2022