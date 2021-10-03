Bills fans react on Twitter to trouncing of Texans

The Buffalo Bills squashed the Houston Texans 40-0 Sunday in Orchard Park, the team's third-straight victory by more than 20 points. Judging by fans' reactions on Twitter, the overarching belief that Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender has been solidified, as a dominant defense has paved the way since the opening loss to the Steelers.
Dawson Knox is the first Bills tight end to catch a touchdown in three consecutive games since Charles Clay in 2016.
Among the other major storylines from Sunday's game were just how poor Houston is this year, concerns that linger for the Bills, the abrupt switch to live game commentary by the CBS studio analysts and pleas for the Bills to consider a domed stadium.
Pleased with the lopsided win
Watching the Bills absolutely devastate teams is still so surreal— Joseph Domino (@Joseph_Domino) October 3, 2021
The Bills took care of business today with a thoroughness I am not used to from my sports teams. #BillsMafia— Andrew 🍝 (@PastaGut) October 3, 2021
The Bills might never be scored on again idk— Rile E. Coyote (@Quintus999) October 3, 2021
The face you make when you @BuffaloBills have won every game since you were born. #GoBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dULHhDg5Vh— brenna burns brandt (@brennaburns) October 3, 2021
Houston's futility
Bills have more points than Texans have yards and it’s 5 minutes from half time— Ron (@rxh_716) October 3, 2021
Texans averaging a healthy 21 inches per play today— Jonah Bronstein (@lebronstein) October 3, 2021
#Texans offense at halftime: 1 first down0-6 on third down8 net yards on 22 plays31 rushing yardsminus-23 passing yards#Bills lead 16-0.— Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) October 3, 2021
This feels like a scrimmage for the Bills— Justin DiLoro (@jdiloro) October 3, 2021
CBS studio analysts star amid technical difficulties
Not going to lie, I'd rather hear the guys in the studio call the Bills game.— ɐqqoɹɐzuǝs ʞɔıu (@nickydishes) October 3, 2021
I’m down with JB, Burleson, Cowher and Boomer calling the Bills game— Jake in Buffalo (@TableSlamFamily) October 3, 2021
#BillsMafia anyone else think they should have boomer and the boys call the rest of the season for the bills? @CBS— David Kazmierczak (@davidkazz07) October 3, 2021
Thanks @CBSSports for picking up the slack in the @BuffaloBills game instead of switching to a different game. Solid move guys— Dan (@Dan_Pries) October 3, 2021
Concerns still abound
Ike Boettger and Jon Feliciano stink, Ford isnt much better expect the Bills to go heavy at IOL in the draft like that did this year with DE and OT— TTP_Charlie (@Charlie_Gross_) October 3, 2021
Also the Bills need to get better in the red zone. Being 0-2 against Houston is bad— Brian (@brian_mulhern) October 3, 2021
Bills special teams are killing us. Penalties on almost every single return, punt, or kickoff.— Matt O (@Matt_ORourke1) October 3, 2021
Calls for a domed stadium
WEATHER ADVANTAGE!!! Right guys? This is why we don’t want a dome. Bad weather is good for us !!! Smh— Buffalo Sports Chatter (@ChatterBuffalo) October 3, 2021
Thank you, God, for pointing out to the world why the Buffalo Bills should build a dome stadium.— Anthony Rizzo (@ARRizzo) October 3, 2021
Excitement of Bills game day
Saying go bills to the register girl at Tim’s and having every employee scream go bills back >— chrisrowan (@crowan_) October 3, 2021
parking attendant said “go bills!” and i said “thanks, you too!” happy week four!!— katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) October 3, 2021
Looking ahead to KC
I really believe the Bills offense, as good as it has been, has been holding some stuff back all year for the KC game.This KC game next week is huge. Winner probably gets home field advantage thru the playoffs and a bye. Next week is BIG.— CMZ (@LegendsRforever) October 3, 2021
The world has never seen a less reliable hamstring https://t.co/PRTkxgNkrA— Kyle Silagyi (@kylesilagyi) October 3, 2021
Best of the rest
Whenever I see any Bills slander on my timeline. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/x7Kvj9hdx8— kkaattee (@kkaattee___) October 3, 2021
Becoming a Bills fan has been so fun because they just do regular guy stuff, eg: I saw Dawson Knox at bar trivia last Monday https://t.co/uqMIRlZCxn— Shelagh Dolan (@ShelaghDolan) October 3, 2021
and the academy award goes to… dawson knox, for bills vs titans. “this is knox’s second nomination and first win”— Thomas McBride (@AgentMcBride) October 3, 2021
Where do I buy that hat and hoodie @CoachDaboll is wearing! I absolutely love those. #BillsMafia #Bills @BethDaboll pic.twitter.com/TUAcIieRx6— John Sengbusch (@JohnSengbusch) October 3, 2021