Bills fans react on Twitter to trouncing of Texans

The Buffalo Bills squashed the Houston Texans 40-0 Sunday in Orchard Park, the team's third-straight victory by more than 20 points. Judging by fans' reactions on Twitter, the overarching belief that Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender has been solidified, as a dominant defense has paved the way since the opening loss to the Steelers.

Bills 40, Texans 0: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays Dawson Knox is the first Bills tight end to catch a touchdown in three consecutive games since Charles Clay in 2016.

Among the other major storylines from Sunday's game were just how poor Houston is this year, concerns that linger for the Bills, the abrupt switch to live game commentary by the CBS studio analysts and pleas for the Bills to consider a domed stadium.

[More: Read Jay Skurski's immediate observations following Buffalo's win]

Pleased with the lopsided win

Watching the Bills absolutely devastate teams is still so surreal — Joseph Domino (@Joseph_Domino) October 3, 2021