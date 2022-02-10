 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills fans not happy after Josh Allen asked to observe 13-second moment of silence at Super Bowl
topical

Bills fans not happy after Josh Allen asked to observe 13-second moment of silence at Super Bowl

  • Updated
Bills KC playoffs overtime (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after the Bills overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game last Sunday. The NFL needs to rethink the rules for games that go into overtime.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

You see a little bit of everything on Radio Row at the Super Bowl.

Some good, some bad, some ugly. 

On Thursday, Bills fans got to see what a good sport quarterback Josh Allen is. 

Allen did a series of interviews in support of USAA with a number of media outlets. Through a partnership with USAA and The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Allen has awarded a trip to the Super Bowl to Cory Geisler, who from 2005 to 2012 served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Allen and Geisler are expected to meet Saturday. 

Among Allen's interviews was a stop with USA Today Sports and host Mackenzie Salmon, who asked Allen to join in a moment of silence.

"Thirteen seconds," Allen says and shakes his head.

Salmon giggles as the clock ticks and, at one point, says, "I'm so sorry."

Here is the snippet from Salmon's tweet.

And, well, Bills fans weren't too pleased, as the replies showed (these are some of the ones that did not include profanity):

Here is the full interview:

