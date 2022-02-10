Bills fans not happy after Josh Allen asked to observe 13-second moment of silence at Super Bowl

You see a little bit of everything on Radio Row at the Super Bowl.
Some good, some bad, some ugly.
On Thursday, Bills fans got to see what a good sport quarterback Josh Allen is.
Allen did a series of interviews in support of USAA with a number of media outlets. Through a partnership with USAA and The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Allen has awarded a trip to the Super Bowl to Cory Geisler, who from 2005 to 2012 served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Allen and Geisler are expected to meet Saturday.
Among Allen's interviews was a stop with USA Today Sports and host Mackenzie Salmon, who asked Allen to join in a moment of silence.
"Thirteen seconds," Allen says and shakes his head.
Salmon giggles as the clock ticks and, at one point, says, "I'm so sorry."
Here is the snippet from Salmon's tweet.
We made Josh Allen take another 13 second moment of silence for the loss.... I don't think he hates me though. :) haha #BillsMafia #nfl #radiorow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/6cijKrQQEU— Mackenzie Salmon (@mackenziesalmon) February 10, 2022
And, well, Bills fans weren't too pleased, as the replies showed (these are some of the ones that did not include profanity):
It’s ok Josh will keep his receipts— T-MAC (@TC447) February 11, 2022
You should be sorry . He didn’t deserve that . I don’t usually call out people on Twitter but you don’t Mess with our boy . That wasn’t funny or cute . It was mean . He’s a great kid . Be better.— Cynthia from Buffalo (@cjselden) February 11, 2022
I hope for your sake this wasn’t your idea because billsmafia will not let this go, I however find it kinda funny.— ________ (@cxbbbfdxccvb) February 11, 2022
Josh is way too nice of a person for you to do this to him. Especially after how gut wrenching and awful that loss was for him. Not cool and I will no longer support USA Today in any capacity.— Kirst Edwards 🏈 (@FootballKpe) February 11, 2022
Despicable and you pinned this to your profile. So embarrassing for you. Delete now!— Joe Ingles 🇦🇺 GOAT (@1280Josh) February 11, 2022
Josh about to turn it up to another level next season after this— Brandan-Lee (@BrandanLee_27) February 11, 2022
Why would you do that??— 💙 PattiJS🇨🇦🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@pattijay) February 11, 2022
Stupid and disrespectful. You’re lucky Josh is a good sport.— Jim Mandelaro (@JimMandelaro) February 11, 2022
I don't understand how this is funny....— Ricky Roth (@RickyRoth) February 11, 2022
I’d maybe not call him for a while.— Matthew David (@_Matt1996) February 11, 2022
Here is the full interview:
.@JoshAllenQB pauses for a 13-second moment of silence. 😑Then, the Bills QB goes deep with @MackenzieSalmon on the Bills' heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs, the one rule in football he'd change immediately, and why he doesn't buy Tom Brady's retirement. https://t.co/L3OCl0hLQe— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 10, 2022