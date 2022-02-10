Bills fans not happy after Josh Allen asked to observe 13-second moment of silence at Super Bowl

You see a little bit of everything on Radio Row at the Super Bowl.

Some good, some bad, some ugly.

On Thursday, Bills fans got to see what a good sport quarterback Josh Allen is.

Allen did a series of interviews in support of USAA with a number of media outlets. Through a partnership with USAA and The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Allen has awarded a trip to the Super Bowl to Cory Geisler, who from 2005 to 2012 served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Allen and Geisler are expected to meet Saturday.

Among Allen's interviews was a stop with USA Today Sports and host Mackenzie Salmon, who asked Allen to join in a moment of silence.

"Thirteen seconds," Allen says and shakes his head.

Salmon giggles as the clock ticks and, at one point, says, "I'm so sorry."

Here is the snippet from Salmon's tweet.