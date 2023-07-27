As has become the tradition when a Buffalo Bills player suffers a serious injury or an unfortunate life event, Bills fans quickly began making donations this week to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in support of injured running back Nyheim Hines.

Hines' season ended before it began when he was struck by a jet ski and needed knee surgery. News of the injury surfaced Monday.

Hines has been a national spokesman for MDA since 2021 and has brought awareness to the cause through the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" program.

"The Muscular Dystrophy Association and our entire community are wishing Nyheim a speedy and full recovery," the organization said in a statement. "Buffalo Bills fans are some of the most generous and dedicated in the NFL and we have seen donations coming in to support Nyheim.

"We are grateful for this support of our mission, to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for MDA families, including Nyheim’s family who live with neuromuscular disease. We are sending our love to Nyheim, his family, and Bills Mafia. As Nyheim always says, ‘Together We Fight’ and together, we are all supporting him."

The cause is particularly close to Hines, whose grandmother, mother and uncle live or have lived with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), a disease MDA seeks to cure. He has taken part in a number of fundraising efforts for MDA.

"Raising awareness for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is a priority for me off the field, because I have seen my mother, grandmother and uncle live with a neuromuscular disease," Hines said in a statement last fall. "I'm excited to continue raising awareness for MDA with my cleats to generate funds toward their mission, which is to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for the support of families. Together we are making progress, and together we are empowering people to live longer, more independent lives, and as I always say, 'Together we fight!' "