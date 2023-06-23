The Buffalo Bills extended the contracts of General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott through 2027 on Friday.
As to be expected, fans had a lot of immediate reactions.
Here is an early sampling:
Dolphins Patriots and Jets fans celebrating the McDermott extension are hilarious— . (@eggsixles) June 23, 2023
We extended McDermott? Lol no way https://t.co/1s8eJgctp4— Ogi (@ogiczv) June 23, 2023
I thought McDermott and Beane were getting fired after this year?!— Trent Haines (@Trhain531) June 23, 2023
I can already hear the McDermott sheep in 27,when still no bowl apperance..what do expect he's only had 11 years man, we need patience he needs atleast another 17 yrs https://t.co/gFJfqs0h87— bigrick (@bigrickgobills) June 23, 2023
McDermott will never win the big one. Just wasting the career of an Elite QB. Typical Bills.— JV (@Vitali17) June 23, 2023
Well I think it is safe to say McDermott is not on the hot seat! I hope he proves all the haters wrong!! (including me at times)...🙅♀️ https://t.co/KlwA6mCvyt— Kalli Mariakis ❤️💙🦬 (@kalli_mariakis) June 23, 2023
Obviously, I wanted to move on from McDermott but I understood wanting to give him a chance to finish what he started.BUT an extension?!?! Yikes. Hope this works out but like Oliver contract this has high potential to blow up in our faces significantly https://t.co/fW3xXZfRik— Robbbbbbbbbb (@oscolaidhe) June 23, 2023
The McDermott hot seat actually turned out to be one of those nice heated seat massage chairs pic.twitter.com/9IDdT8ITzi— Chris Jahnke (@RealChrisJahnke) June 23, 2023
I am a big McDermott guy. I truly am. Changed a whole culture and city into winners. Had some heartbreaking moments too, but I do believe he and Beane will bring a championship to this city. So congrats to those two and let’s keep it moving.— Greg B. (@_PandaPaws) June 23, 2023
Um.... Sean McDermott did not earn an extension https://t.co/VjMHCrFYoh pic.twitter.com/WIaHZwQb51— Mike Castellino (@MikeCastellino) June 23, 2023
Extending Beane and McDermott proves that the Pegulas are comfortable. Being comfortable doesn’t win championships. #BillsMafia— Pasquale Maggiore 🎙️ (@WNYPasquale) June 23, 2023
I'm a positive person when it comes to the Bills. I like to think I have good perspective. And still, I think the McDermott/Beane extensions are maybe a year too early. I appreciate all they have done, but I want one more season of proof that there aren't cracks in the armor.— Josh Allen Stats (@JoshAllenStats) June 23, 2023
I don't think either were on the hot seat but I think those of us who want to start seeing Superbowl berths can be forgiven for thinking a McDermott extension is a bit early at this juncture. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/D9EdCqrGsX— Andrew🕯️🦏🕯️ (@PastaGut) June 23, 2023
if it ever does happen it's going to be in spite of mcdermott— BJ Callaghan's Barmy Army (@hucklebuckets) June 23, 2023