Bills fans greet team's return in Rochester after AFC East clinching win in Chicago

  • Updated
The Buffalo Bills had to remain in Chicago through Christmas Eve because of the winter storm that closed the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, but the team landed at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. 

The team's traveling party was greeted by hundreds of fans clad in Bills gear, waving flags and signs. The team's departure from Chicago on Sunday morning was delayed by engine troubles before taking off about 90 minutes later than planned.

The Bills beat the Chicago Bears 35-13 on Saturday to win their third consecutive AFC East championship.

The Bills were scheduled to travel by bus from Rochester back to the Buffalo area, despite the driving ban that remains in effect.

As the buses left the airport, they honked to acknowledge the fans. 

"I know we can't get home," coach Sean McDermott said Saturday. "Everyone's health and safety is of the utmost importance, whether it's us or people back home, No. 1. Respectively, for us, I don't want thinking, 'Oh, woe is us.' I mean, there are a lot of military people who aren't able to come home at all right now, or people out there  emergency workers.

"Yes, it's a shame we can't get home, but there are a lot of people who have got it a lot worse than we do out there, including some people back home right now."
