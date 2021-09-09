Bills fans get to place billboard in opponent city after repeating as Fox's top fan base

Buffalo Bills fans again will get to display near an opposing team’s stadium a billboard that proclaims them as the NFL’s No. 1 fan base after they repeated as winners of the Fox Fan Bracket.

Last year, Bills fans chose to place the billboard in Foxborough, Mass., in a landslide over Miami and East Rutherford, N.J. The billboard was put up days before the Bills visited the New England Patriots in Week 16. The billboard was located about three miles south of Gillette Stadium on Route 1.

Voting on the billboard's location is expected to begin soon.

BACK-TO-BACK 🏆🏆After 177,000 votes in the Final, the @BuffaloBills have WON the #FOXFanBracket to defend their 👑 as best fan base in the NFL!Congrats to #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gfVvycGJpd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 9, 2021