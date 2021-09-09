 Skip to main content
Bills fans get to place billboard in opponent city after repeating as Fox's top fan base
Bills fans get to place billboard in opponent city after repeating as Fox's top fan base

  • Updated
Bills fans billboard
Image courtesy of Fox Sports

Buffalo Bills fans again will get to display near an opposing team’s stadium a billboard that proclaims them as the NFL’s No. 1 fan base after they repeated as winners of the Fox Fan Bracket.

Last year, Bills fans chose to place the billboard in Foxborough, Mass., in a landslide over Miami and East Rutherford, N.J. The billboard was put up days before the Bills visited the New England Patriots in Week 16. The billboard was located about three miles south of Gillette Stadium on Route 1.

Mark Gaughan explains why this Pittsburgh Steelers offense is a different animal than what the Buffalo Bills faced in 2020. Pittsburgh drafted a running back, Najee Harris, to jump-start what was a dismal ground game. New offensive coordinator Matt Canada is going to employ his trademark shifts and jet motions.

Gaughan notes that facing this is nothing new for the Bills – they saw a lot of it last season against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers – but that communication is at a premium. The offense's pre-snap movements can create an advantage for the Steelers, if the Bills are not adjusting and reacting properly.

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

Voting on the billboard's location is expected to begin soon. 

The Bills fan base was making its fourth consecutive appearance in at least the semifinals and topped Cleveland Browns fans in the final voting. Bills fans needed to rally for a semifinal victory against Pittsburgh Steelers fans after they jumped to a big lead early in the final day.

Of the 177,000 votes cast in the final, Bills fans received about 55%.   

