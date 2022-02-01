Bills fans finally get to say goodbye – and good riddance – to Tom Brady

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," he wrote in an Instagram post announcing his retirement. "There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Brady’s career was not without controversy – be it both silly and serious. He became public enemy No. 1 in Buffalo – if he wasn’t already – when he said the hotels in Western New York are “not the nicest places in the world” during a Super Bowl news conference in 2012.

