Bills fan's emotional post after loss goes rival: 'They believed in us as much as we believed in them'

You probably don't know longtime Bills fan Jeff Wilber by name, but you might know his words.

Wilber captured the mood of all of Western New York after the Bills' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

"Stunned! Flattered, of course. Grateful that my scrawl moved others," Wilber told The News on Tuesday about the response. "So many kind comments have been posted. Connected, I feel connected."

You can read the full post here, but among the more gripping lines: "This past 12 months would, and has, laid low the hardiest of Buffalonians. They've been through what we've been through because they chose to. They could have ignored the city, the people and the abundance of distress that we were going through. Many NFL teams do! But, over and over again, they praised us. They showed up. They connected. They believed in us as much as we believed in them. That's character. And it's exhausting."

Wilber was raised in Buffalo and went to P.S. 56 and Lafayette High. He attended his first Bills game in 1973. When he left Buffalo in the late 1980s, he would watch the team in Bills Backers bars in New York, Pittsburgh, Portland and Los Angeles. He said in the days before Sunday Ticket, he would get up early and drive to a Bills Backers bar in Burbank, Calif.

"All my Cali friends knew of my love for the team and the town and they would tease me about snow and Super Bowls," he said. "And I would just nod and wryly smirk because I knew the truth – about my hometown and my hometown team."

Wilber moved back home in 2009 and has seen the deep connections that he always knew about between the Bills and their home.

That led him to write the post.

"I needed to deal with what I had just seen – the Bills going down, hard," he said. "There was so much expectation and hope for this year. What happened? Where was the fire that we had seen against the Patriots just two weeks earlier? Josh Allen, he gets this fierce look in his eyes when he’s driven. That look wasn’t there on Sunday. He, the whole team, just looked … weary.

"I started thinking about what happened to extinguish it and all that the Bills have been through. Then I thought about this last year, for all of us. It’s been a rough, rough 12 months on all fronts – for me, for my town, for my team. When we lost (and I use the metaphorical ‘we’ because I believe that, as WNY’ers, we are all connected) I just didn’t know what to do with it.

"So, I wrote. I wrote about the human consequences of adversity, the toll it takes on a person – any person. No matter how hard we try to shrug off difficulty, it doesn’t just go away. It settles, in our hearts and in our souls. You can be rich and famous or broke and a nobody – those things just don’t matter when it comes to hardship! We all are subject to it. So, I wrote from my heart."