Bills fans embrace adorable 5-year-old who's sad Tim Settle left Washington for Buffalo

Maddox Burgess has been a Washington football fan since before birth.

Season tickets have been in his family from his great grandfather to his grandfather and now to his father.

Now 5, Maddox attended his first training camp in Richmond, Va., at 8 months old.

At age 2, he was part of the “Helmet Walk,” where kids walk and talk with Washington players on their way to the locker room after practice, and get autographs and photos.

That 2018 practice started a bond between young Maddox and rookie defensive tackle Tim Settle.

“Tim’s first practice in his rookie year, he got down and talked to him,” said Maddox’s dad, Tom. “He took off his gloves and autographed them. Ever since then, those two have been peas in a pod.

“The team is down here for two to three weeks and we try to get there for the first two days and every weekend. We live about 15 minutes away. Every time we were there, Tim made sure he came over and spoke to him. He took the time to come over. …

“They’ve reached out to each other on social media and that’s how they kind of stay in touch. Every game since then, every training camp, it’s like two buddies. They talk at games. He’s taken Maddox out on the field before games, taken him in the locker room before games and given him his gloves in the parking lot and his cleats. ... When Maddox isn't at games, Tim will stop over and ask, 'Where's my buddy?' ”

Maddox, however, has been faced with a dilemma. Settle is no longer with the Commanders, having signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

After the news broke, Maddox wanted to leave a message for Tim, so his dad filmed an adorable video of his very disappointed son.

Well @tim_settle Good luck Maddox is going to miss you we will stay in touch @BuffaloBills Y’all are getting and amazing player and person. Yes Maddox got his Bills Jersey pic.twitter.com/FuwsAJ6ORt — Thomas Burgess (@TLB_01) March 17, 2022

Settle saw the video and responded:

Ima miss you too Maddox 💚 and thank you for all your love and support — Tim Settle Jr (@tim_settle) March 18, 2022

Enter Bills Mafia. Their big-hearted response to the video was overwhelming, with Bills fans offering tickets and jerseys and hats and more.

"It was kind of a rough day for him," Tom said. "We went out and ordered him a Bills jersey. Bills Mafia reached out and offered us tickets. We plan to definitely come up there so they can see each other."

Well @tim_settle I think Maddox has you covered from @HokiesFB to @Commanders and now to @BuffaloBills you have a fan for life ❤️🏈🐧 pic.twitter.com/PWR1C1ImmL — Thomas Burgess (@TLB_01) March 31, 2022

"It's been wild. The response from Bills Mafia has just been, 'Wow.' It's amazing to see there are still good people out there in this world," Tom said. "I've had two season tickets (in Washington) and then we got two more so Maddox can bring a friend. We're in Row 2 in the end zone. He loves it, but I'm sure it will be different this year because it was always, 'Tim, Tim, Tim.' "

Well we did a thing today Maddox will always love @Commanders but now has a second team @BuffaloBills and @tim_settle has a fan for life #BillsMafia 🦬 and he had to Add @tim_settle pic.twitter.com/YltVJ20BuO — Thomas Burgess (@TLB_01) March 19, 2022