Bills fans ecstatic about 'great pick' of wide receiver Khalil Shakir

Boise St UCF Football

Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir was selected by the Bills.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
The Bills traded up in the fifth round to No. 148 to select Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

Bills fans were ecstatic about the pick in early reaction on social media:

