Bills fans ecstatic about 'great pick' of wide receiver Khalil Shakir

The Bills traded up in the fifth round to No. 148 to select Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir.
Bills fans were ecstatic about the pick in early reaction on social media:
People slept on Gabe Davis and same with shakir. Genuinely have no clue what these guys watch— doublestufCEO (@doublestufCEO) April 30, 2022
Hyped about Khalil Shakir pick. Steps in as new punt returner automatically and likely takes over as SLWR next year plus probably gets experience gained this year due to crowder’s injury history. Reminds me a lot of Stefon Diggs as a prospect too. Now go get Punt God. 🤞🏾🤞🏾— Tommy Hessney (@hesstruck41) April 30, 2022
Khalil Shakir in round 5 is so good for the Bills I love that— Mike Mosk (@michaelmoskaluk) April 30, 2022
Yeah, I’m a fan of Shakir #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Hr2kaYmPzr— Primetime Adam (@AdamZientek3) April 30, 2022
HELL YA KHALIL SHAKIR TO THE BILLS— Aryan Parthor (@aryanparthor) April 30, 2022
ofc bills draft shakir— E (@phinsvswrld) April 30, 2022
Khalil Shakir to the bills is a GREAT PICK— Jaire Enthusiast ✨ (@egit64948655) April 30, 2022
Khalil Shakir to the #Bills is gonna be fun.— Nate Christian (@NateNFL) April 30, 2022
Really looks like the Bills got a solid draft pick out of Khalil Shakir #BillsMafia https://t.co/ZfGD55OGiJ— Michael Pagani (@MichaelPagani) April 30, 2022
LOOOOVE THE SHAKIR PICK TODAY ONLY RECIEVER I HAD INTEREST IN TODAY #BillsMafia— Matt (@mattyh_82) April 30, 2022
Not sure how Shakir dropped so far— Kyl_idk (@Kyl_idk) April 30, 2022