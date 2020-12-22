Bills fans' donations after ESPN host criticized Josh Allen sent to Buffalo diaper nonprofit

When ESPN's Bomani Jones and Domonique Foxworth recently were critical of Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Jones' podcast, Bills Mafia responded as only it can – with donations to one of Jones' favorite causes.
The National Diaper Action Network received donations in excess of $10,000 after the call to donate was started by noted Bills fan @Brother__Bill. Many of the donations were in increments of $17.71, 17 for Allen's jersey number and 71 to cover the fees so the organization could retain all $17.
As the campaign gained steam, Jones created the url ILOVEJOSHALLEN.COM, which redirects users to a fundraising page that features his call to donate to the organization and has information highlighting diaper need in the United States.
The national network said Tuesday that it will be giving a $5,000 grant to Every Bottom Covered, a Western New York non-profit organization that distributes diapers to families in need and is a member of the national network. The organization is moving into a larger warehouse next month and expanding its services to eight counties in the region.
“These donations were unexpected holiday gifts, but very much needed, particularly because of the COVID crisis,” Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of the National Diaper Bank Network, said in a statement. “We appreciate Bomani’s continued support for our work, and are tremendously grateful to Bills fans as well. So, it’s fitting that we share the donations with our member diaper bank program in Buffalo, Every Bottom Covered.”
The donations come at a time when the demand for diapers has surged as families struggle with economic hardships.
"We are doing our best to keep up with the demand for diapers, which has increased more than 35% in 2020 compared to last year. But, we cannot do what we do without community support from people like the Bills Mafia," Every Bottom Covered Executive Director and Founder Raziya Hill said in a statement. "We need ongoing donations of diapers, dollars and time to ensure that Buffalo-area children have the material basic necessities they need to thrive.”
More information about Every Bottom Covered, and how to get involved, is available online at everybottomcovered.org.
The initial podcast remarks were made on an episode of the podcast entitled, "Truth Telling on Josh Allen."
"The dude has gotten way better than I ever thought he would," Jones said.
Domonique Foxworth, a former NFL defensive back, responded: "You are more developed in this way than I am. I don’t root against Josh Allen. He seems like a nice enough guy. He has gotten better. I am fully aware that I have biases. My biases are not based on Josh Allen. It’s based on the people defending Josh Allen. I would be 100% lying if I said that when Josh does something dumb, a little part of me doesn’t get happy. It’s not because I don’t want Josh to succeed. It’s because the people who are telling me that Josh Allen is the second coming and better than everyone are people with American flags, and dogs and skulls and crossbones. If you just take a dip into their tweet history, there are some really concerning retweets and likes. It’s not about Josh. … Generally, I’m pro-player and understand a player’s position and defend a player. But in Josh’s case, it’s not about him. He is the ground on which we are fighting."
The remarks upset several Bills players who felt they had racial undertones and painted Bills fans with a broad brush. Foxworth responded to safety Jordan Poyer via social media, and said what he said has been taken out of context and he referred to Allen as "my new favorite quarterback."