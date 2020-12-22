Bills fans' donations after ESPN host criticized Josh Allen sent to Buffalo diaper nonprofit

Domonique Foxworth, a former NFL defensive back, responded: "You are more developed in this way than I am. I don’t root against Josh Allen. He seems like a nice enough guy. He has gotten better. I am fully aware that I have biases. My biases are not based on Josh Allen. It’s based on the people defending Josh Allen. I would be 100% lying if I said that when Josh does something dumb, a little part of me doesn’t get happy. It’s not because I don’t want Josh to succeed. It’s because the people who are telling me that Josh Allen is the second coming and better than everyone are people with American flags, and dogs and skulls and crossbones. If you just take a dip into their tweet history, there are some really concerning retweets and likes. It’s not about Josh. … Generally, I’m pro-player and understand a player’s position and defend a player. But in Josh’s case, it’s not about him. He is the ground on which we are fighting."

The remarks upset several Bills players who felt they had racial undertones and painted Bills fans with a broad brush. Foxworth responded to safety Jordan Poyer via social media, and said what he said has been taken out of context and he referred to Allen as "my new favorite quarterback."