Bills fans donate $40,000 to Buffalo visual impairment charity to poke fun at refs

Some Buffalo Bills fans who were upset about referees not calling pass interference Sunday in the loss to Tampa Bay have spun their frustration forward. VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement, a Buffalo nonprofit that works with the visually impaired community, is the beneficiary.
The donations began when Hunter Schinabeck, a Massachusetts-based Bills fan, researched some options of where he could donate in Buffalo, leading him to VIA. When the nonprofit shared his reason for donating on Twitter, it took off.
“We thought this could be a great educational piece,” said Samantha Burfiend, marketing and communications manager for VIA.
They were clear that the donations will be going to people who are visually impaired in Western New York.
“While we recognize that NFL referees are not visually impaired, $17 makes an impact on VIA to help individuals who are visually impaired,” VIA tweeted.
As of Wednesday, more than 1,200 donations totaling more than $40,000 have come in. Part of that was thanks to an anonymous donor Wednesday, who said they would match the first 500 $17 donations, totaling $8,500.
We have seen an incredibly charitable day! Our new total is $40,000. We appreciate your support #BillsMafia! We will keep you updated. #VisuallyImpairedAdvancement #GoBills pic.twitter.com/DM2GYjymD8— VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement (@viawny) December 15, 2021
The majority of the donations were for $17, a nod to quarterback Josh Allen, but there were also donations of $14, for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and $31 for the sum of Allen’s and Diggs’ jersey numbers. Allen looked to Diggs in the fourth quarter on a play where Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III was grabbing Diggs and was not flagged.
The organization said the money will go toward education, vision rehabilitation, job training, job placement and support for people of all ages. Clients range from babies to those older than 100 who are legally or totally blind. VIA also has an integrative work model.
“A large population of our employees are visually impaired themselves,” Burfiend said.
The number of individual donations in such a small timeframe was unprecedented for VIA, Burfiend said. Employees and clients who are visually impaired took note.
“They want to say, ‘Hey, we’re also Bills fans. This is also bringing us in,' " Burfiend said.
The organization also has worked with the Bills in the past, relaying feedback from people who are visually impaired to help ensure that game day experiences are equitable, Burfiend said.
“It should be equal, the same way it is for somebody that is sighted,” Burfiend said.
VIA’s CEO, Tammy Owen, will hold a news conference Thursday about the donations.
VIA used to be known as the Olmsted Center for Sight, and Burfiend said an added bonus of the outpouring of donations and social media reach was a new wave of awareness for the nonprofit.
“This is getting us back into the community,” Burfiend said. “Maybe there is someone who’s visually impaired … and they can find us, and they can give us a call, and we can help them and support them, and using donations toward that support.”