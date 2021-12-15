Bills fans donate $40,000 to Buffalo visual impairment charity to poke fun at refs

The majority of the donations were for $17, a nod to quarterback Josh Allen, but there were also donations of $14, for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and $31 for the sum of Allen’s and Diggs’ jersey numbers. Allen looked to Diggs in the fourth quarter on a play where Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III was grabbing Diggs and was not flagged.

The organization said the money will go toward education, vision rehabilitation, job training, job placement and support for people of all ages. Clients range from babies to those older than 100 who are legally or totally blind. VIA also has an integrative work model.

“A large population of our employees are visually impaired themselves,” Burfiend said.

The number of individual donations in such a small timeframe was unprecedented for VIA, Burfiend said. Employees and clients who are visually impaired took note.

“They want to say, ‘Hey, we’re also Bills fans. This is also bringing us in,' " Burfiend said.

The organization also has worked with the Bills in the past, relaying feedback from people who are visually impaired to help ensure that game day experiences are equitable, Burfiend said.