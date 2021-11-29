Bills fans donate $35,000 and counting to Lousiana food bank after Tre'Davious White injury

Bills fans have donated $35,000 to the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank in the name of cornerback Tre’Davious White following his season-ending knee injury as of Monday morning, the group’s executive director said.

The food bank serves the region where White grew up in Shreveport, La., and its surrounding areas.

“It couldn’t really come at a better time for us where we’re coming out of Thanksgiving and the warehouse is a little bit lower in inventory,” Marth Marak said. “This will help replenish the shelves for Christmas. These funds will go a long way. …

“This has been an incredible surprise. We are so thankful to have been selected. Before we even say our thanks, though, we’re sorry about Tre’s unfortunate injury. That makes us all very sad. He has a history of philanthropy in our community. We’re so honored selected to continue with these wonderful donations.”

Shortly after the news of White’s impending season-ending surgery was announced Friday afternoon, the Bills Mafia Babes, with help from other groups on social media, urged fans to make donations in $27 increments to the food bank. White wears No. 27.

Marak said the organization received its daily donation report Saturday afternoon and saw an abundance of $27 donations.